RNAi is currently being tested as a therapeutic tool for genetic diseases and other conditions. Consider the following: cystic fibrosis caused by loss of function of the CFTR gene, HIV infection, and cancer caused by hyperactivity of a growth factor receptor. Which of these may be treatable by RNAi, and which not? Explain your reasoning.
The localization and translational control of actin mRNA is important for the migration of fibroblasts and is regulated by the activity of the kinase Src. Src is activated by phosphorylation when cell surface receptors bind to signaling molecules. How might this system lead to a cell migrating in a specific direction? How might the cell migrate away from repulsive signals?
Explain how the expression of a single gene can be quickly, efficiently, and specifically shut down at the transcriptional, posttranscriptional, and posttranslational stages through the coordinated expression of a transcriptional repressor, an miRNA, and a ubiquitin ligase.
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
