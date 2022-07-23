Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in Eukaryotes
Klug - Concepts of Genetics 12th Edition
Klug12th EditionConcepts of Genetics ISBN: 9780135564776Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksKlug 12th EditionCh. 18 - Post-transcriptional Regulation in EukaryotesProblem 29
Chapter 18, Problem 29

RNAi is currently being tested as a therapeutic tool for genetic diseases and other conditions. Consider the following: cystic fibrosis caused by loss of function of the CFTR gene, HIV infection, and cancer caused by hyperactivity of a growth factor receptor. Which of these may be treatable by RNAi, and which not? Explain your reasoning.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the mechanism of RNA interference (RNAi). RNAi works by targeting and degrading specific messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules, thereby reducing or silencing the expression of particular genes. This means RNAi is effective in conditions where reducing or silencing a gene's expression can be beneficial.
Step 2: Analyze cystic fibrosis, which is caused by loss of function mutations in the CFTR gene. Since RNAi reduces gene expression, it would not be helpful here because the problem is insufficient or nonfunctional CFTR protein. RNAi cannot restore or increase gene function; it only decreases gene expression.
Step 3: Consider HIV infection. HIV relies on viral RNA and proteins to replicate. RNAi can be designed to target viral RNA sequences, potentially reducing viral replication. Therefore, RNAi may be a useful therapeutic tool against HIV by silencing viral genes.
Step 4: Examine cancer caused by hyperactivity of a growth factor receptor. In this case, the problem is excessive expression or activity of a gene. RNAi can target the mRNA of the overactive receptor, reducing its expression and potentially slowing cancer progression. Thus, RNAi may be effective here.
Step 5: Summarize the reasoning: RNAi is suitable for conditions caused by overexpression or presence of harmful RNA (like HIV or hyperactive receptors in cancer) but not for diseases caused by loss of gene function (like cystic fibrosis), where gene expression needs to be restored or enhanced rather than suppressed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

RNA Interference (RNAi) Mechanism

RNAi is a biological process where small RNA molecules inhibit gene expression by degrading target mRNA or blocking its translation. It is effective in silencing genes that are overexpressed or harmful, making it a potential therapeutic tool for conditions caused by gene overactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:59
RNA Interference

Loss-of-Function vs. Gain-of-Function Mutations

Loss-of-function mutations result in reduced or absent protein activity, while gain-of-function mutations cause increased or new protein activity. RNAi can target and reduce harmful gene products in gain-of-function cases but cannot restore function lost due to gene inactivation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics

Therapeutic Applications of RNAi in Genetic Diseases

RNAi is suitable for diseases where reducing harmful gene expression is beneficial, such as viral infections or cancers driven by overactive genes. However, it is ineffective for diseases like cystic fibrosis caused by gene loss, as RNAi cannot replace or restore missing gene function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:03
Modern Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Mutations in the low-density lipoprotein receptor (LDLR) gene are a primary cause of familial hypercholesterolemia. One such mutation is a SNP in exon 12 of the LDLR. In premenopausal women, but not in men or postmenopausal women, this SNP leads to skipping of exon 12 and production of a truncated nonfunctional protein. It is hypothesized that this SNP compromises a splice enhancer [Zhu et al. (2007). Hum Mol Genet. 16:1765–1772]. What are some possible ways in which this SNP can lead to this defect, but only in premenopausal women?

839
views
Textbook Question

RNA helicases are a class of proteins that bind mRNAs and influence their secondary structures and interactions with other proteins. RNA helicases have been implicated in many steps of RNA regulation such as splicing, decay, and translation. Why might these enzymes be so ubiquitously required for RNA regulation?

585
views
Textbook Question

While miRNA response elements (MREs) may be located anywhere within an mRNA, they are most often found outside the coding region in the 5' or 3' UTR. Explain why this is likely the case given that miRNAs often target more than one mRNA.

702
views
Textbook Question

The localization and translational control of actin mRNA is important for the migration of fibroblasts and is regulated by the activity of the kinase Src. Src is activated by phosphorylation when cell surface receptors bind to signaling molecules. How might this system lead to a cell migrating in a specific direction? How might the cell migrate away from repulsive signals?

734
views
Textbook Question

Explain how the expression of a single gene can be quickly, efficiently, and specifically shut down at the transcriptional, posttranscriptional, and posttranslational stages through the coordinated expression of a transcriptional repressor, an miRNA, and a ubiquitin ligase.

617
views