Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular OrganizationProblem 8c
Chapter 10, Problem 8c

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Octaploidy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of haploid number. The haploid number (n) represents the number of chromosomes in a single set of the genome. For this plant species, the haploid number is given as 4 (n = 4).
Step 2: Define octaploidy. Octaploidy refers to an organism having eight sets of chromosomes (8n). This is a type of polyploidy, where the chromosome number is a multiple of the haploid number.
Step 3: Calculate the total number of chromosomes in an octaploid individual. Multiply the haploid number (n = 4) by the number of sets (8n). The formula is: 8×4.
Step 4: Explain the reasoning. Since octaploidy means eight complete sets of chromosomes, the total chromosome count is the product of the haploid number and the number of sets. This ensures the organism has eight times the genetic material of a haploid cell.
Step 5: Conclude the calculation process. The total chromosome count for an octaploid individual is determined by the multiplication performed in Step 3. This value represents the number of chromosomes in the organism.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haploid and Diploid Numbers

The haploid number (n) refers to the number of chromosomes in a gamete, which is half the total number of chromosomes in a diploid organism. In this case, if the haploid number for the plant species is 4, the diploid number (2n) would be 8, representing the total chromosomes in somatic cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
27:36
Diploid Genetics

Polyploidy

Polyploidy is a condition in which an organism has more than two complete sets of chromosomes. Octaploidy, specifically, means that the organism has eight sets of chromosomes. This can occur through processes such as whole-genome duplication, which is common in plants and can lead to increased size and vigor.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:03
Autopolyploidy

Calculating Chromosome Number in Polyploids

To determine the total number of chromosomes in a polyploid organism, multiply the haploid number by the number of chromosome sets. For octaploidy, with a haploid number of 4, the total chromosome count would be 4 (haploid) x 8 (sets) = 32 chromosomes in the octaploid plant.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Calculating Heritability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Polyploidy

522
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Diploidy

481
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Pentaploidy

528
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Trisomy

624
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Triploidy

705
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Monosomy

451
views