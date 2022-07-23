From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.
Monosomy
Monosomy
Polyploidy
If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Diploidy
Octaploidy
Trisomy
Triploidy