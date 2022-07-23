Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular Organization
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 10 - Eukaryotic Chromosome Abnormalities and Molecular OrganizationProblem 8b
Chapter 10, Problem 8b

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.
Pentaploidy

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of haploid number: The haploid number (n) represents the number of chromosomes in a single set of the organism's genome. For this plant species, the haploid number is given as 4 (n = 4).
Define pentaploidy: Pentaploidy refers to an organism having five sets of chromosomes (5n). This is a type of polyploidy, where the chromosome number is a multiple of the haploid number.
Calculate the total number of chromosomes: Multiply the haploid number (n = 4) by the number of sets in pentaploidy (5). The formula is: 5×4.
Explain the reasoning: Since pentaploidy means five complete sets of chromosomes, the total chromosome count is the result of multiplying the haploid number by 5. This ensures the organism has five times the genetic material of a haploid cell.
Verify the concept: Double-check that the calculation aligns with the definition of pentaploidy and the given haploid number. This step ensures the understanding of polyploidy and chromosome multiplication is correct.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Haploid and Diploid Numbers

The haploid number (n) refers to the number of chromosomes in a gamete, which is half the total number of chromosomes in a diploid organism. In this case, if the haploid number for the plant species is 4, the diploid number (2n) would be 8, representing the total chromosomes in somatic cells.
Recommended video:
Guided course
27:36
Diploid Genetics

Polyploidy

Polyploidy is a condition in which an organism has more than two complete sets of chromosomes. Pentaploidy, specifically, means that the organism has five sets of chromosomes. This can occur through processes such as hybridization or errors in cell division, leading to increased genetic variation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:03
Autopolyploidy

Calculating Chromosome Number in Polyploids

To determine the total number of chromosomes in a polyploid organism, multiply the haploid number by the number of chromosome sets. For a pentaploid organism with a haploid number of 4, the total chromosome count would be 4 (haploid) x 5 (sets) = 20 chromosomes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:04
Calculating Heritability
Related Practice
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Monosomy

446
views
Textbook Question

From the following list, identify the types of chromosome changes you expect to show phenotypic consequences.

Polyploidy

522
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Diploidy

481
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Octaploidy

438
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Trisomy

624
views
Textbook Question

If the haploid number for a plant species is 4, how many chromosomes are found in a member of the species that has one of the following characteristics? Explain your reasoning in each case.

Triploidy

705
views