Chapter 10, Problem 16a

The accompanying chromosome diagram represents a eukaryotic chromosome prepared with Giemsa stain. Indicate the heterochromatic and euchromatic regions of the chromosome, and label the chromosome's centromeric and telomeric regions.
Diagram of a eukaryotic chromosome showing centromere, telomeres, and labeled heterochromatic and euchromatic regions.
What term best describes the shape of this chromosome?

1
Examine the chromosome diagram and identify the darker-stained regions. These regions are heterochromatic, as heterochromatin is more densely packed and stains more intensely with Giemsa stain.
Identify the lighter-stained regions on the chromosome. These regions are euchromatic, as euchromatin is less densely packed and stains less intensely.
Locate the centromere on the chromosome. The centromere is the constricted region that divides the chromosome into two arms and is essential for proper chromosome segregation during cell division.
Identify the telomeric regions at the ends of the chromosome. Telomeres are specialized structures that protect the ends of linear chromosomes from degradation.
Determine the shape of the chromosome based on the relative lengths of the arms on either side of the centromere. For example, if the arms are of equal length, the chromosome is metacentric; if one arm is significantly shorter, it may be submetacentric, acrocentric, or telocentric.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Chromosome Structure

Eukaryotic chromosomes are linear structures composed of DNA and proteins, organized into chromatin. They consist of euchromatin, which is less condensed and transcriptionally active, and heterochromatin, which is more condensed and typically transcriptionally inactive. Understanding this structure is essential for identifying the different regions of the chromosome in the provided diagram.
Centromere and Telomere

The centromere is a specialized region of a chromosome that plays a crucial role during cell division, serving as the attachment point for spindle fibers. Telomeres are repetitive nucleotide sequences at the ends of chromosomes that protect them from degradation and prevent fusion with neighboring chromosomes. Recognizing these regions is vital for accurately labeling the chromosome in the question.
Chromosome Morphology

Chromosome morphology refers to the shape and structure of chromosomes, which can vary based on the position of the centromere. Common shapes include metacentric (centromere in the middle), submetacentric (centromere slightly off-center), acrocentric (centromere near one end), and telocentric (centromere at the end). Identifying the correct term for the chromosome's shape is essential for answering the question accurately.
