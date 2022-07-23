A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion abc • djihgfe
Diagram the alignment of chromosomes during prophase I.
Diagram the alignment of chromosomes during prophase I.
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between F and G. Identify the gametes that are formed following this crossover, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.
Assume a crossover takes place in the region between A and B. Identify the gametes that are formed by this crossover event, and indicate which, if any, gametes are viable.
The accompanying chromosome diagram represents a eukaryotic chromosome prepared with Giemsa stain. Indicate the heterochromatic and euchromatic regions of the chromosome, and label the chromosome's centromeric and telomeric regions.
Do you expect the centromeric region to contain heterochromatin? Why or why not?
Why are expressed genes not found in the telomeric region of chromosomes?
Are you more likely to find the DNA sequence encoding the digestive enzyme amylase in a heterochromatic, euchromatic, centromeric, or telomeric region? Explain your reasoning.