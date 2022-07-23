Skip to main content
A normal chromosome and its homolog carrying a paracentric inversion are shown here. The dot (·) represents the centromere.
Normal    ABC • DEFGHIJK
Inversion  abc • djihgfe
Diagram the alignment of chromosomes during prophase I.

Understand the problem: A paracentric inversion is a type of chromosomal rearrangement where a segment of a chromosome is inverted but does not include the centromere. Here, the normal chromosome and its homolog with the inversion are given. The task is to diagram their alignment during prophase I of meiosis.
Recall that during prophase I, homologous chromosomes pair up and align to form a synaptonemal complex. This pairing requires homologous regions to align, even if one chromosome has an inversion.
To align the inverted segment with the normal chromosome, the inverted chromosome must form a loop. This is called an inversion loop. The loop allows the inverted sequence to align with the corresponding sequence on the normal chromosome.
Diagram the alignment: Start by drawing the normal chromosome as a straight line with the sequence ABC • DEFGHIJK. Then, draw the homolog with the inversion as a straight line, but include a loop in the region where the inversion occurs (djihgfe). Ensure that the sequences align properly within the loop.
Label the diagram clearly: Mark the centromere (·) on both chromosomes, and indicate the inverted region on the homolog. This will help visualize how the chromosomes align during prophase I.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes, one inherited from each parent, that have the same genes at the same loci but may carry different alleles. During prophase I of meiosis, these chromosomes align closely to facilitate genetic recombination, which is crucial for genetic diversity.
Paracentric Inversion

A paracentric inversion is a chromosomal rearrangement where a segment of a chromosome is inverted but does not include the centromere. This can affect the alignment and pairing of homologous chromosomes during meiosis, potentially leading to complications in gamete formation and genetic variation.
Prophase I of Meiosis

Prophase I is the first stage of meiosis, where homologous chromosomes pair up and exchange genetic material through a process called crossing over. This stage is critical for ensuring proper segregation of chromosomes and increasing genetic diversity in the resulting gametes.
