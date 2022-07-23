Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Chapter 12, Problem 34b

Northern blot analysis is performed on cellular mRNA isolated from E. coli. The probe used in the northern blot analysis hybridizes to a portion of the lacY sequence. Below is an example of the gel from northern blot analysis for a wild-type lac⁺ bacterial strain. In this gel, lane 1 is from bacteria grown in a medium containing only glucose (minimal medium). Lane 2 is from bacteria in a medium containing only lactose. Following the style of this diagram, draw the gel appearance for northern blots of the bacteria listed below. In each case, lane 1 is for mRNA isolated after growth in a glucose-containing (minimal) medium, and lane 2 is for mRNA isolated after growth in a lactose-only medium.
Northern blot showing mRNA bands for lanes 1 and 2 from E. coli grown in glucose and lactose media, respectively.
lac⁻ bacteria with the genotype I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺ 

Understand the context of the problem: Northern blot analysis is used to detect specific RNA sequences. In this case, the probe hybridizes to the lacY mRNA, which encodes the lactose permease protein. The lac operon is regulated by the presence of glucose and lactose in the medium.
Analyze the genotype provided: The genotype I⁺ P⁺ O⁺ Z⁻ Y⁺ indicates that the lac operon has a functional repressor (I⁺), a functional promoter (P⁺), a functional operator (O⁺), a non-functional lacZ gene (Z⁻), and a functional lacY gene (Y⁺). This means that the bacteria can produce lacY mRNA when the operon is induced, but cannot produce the lacZ gene product (β-galactosidase).
Determine the expected expression of lacY mRNA in glucose-containing medium (lane 1): In the presence of glucose, the lac operon is repressed due to catabolite repression. The cAMP levels are low, and the CAP-cAMP complex does not bind to the promoter efficiently. As a result, transcription of the lac operon, including lacY, is minimal or absent. Therefore, no significant lacY mRNA should be detected in lane 1.
Determine the expected expression of lacY mRNA in lactose-only medium (lane 2): In the presence of lactose and absence of glucose, lactose acts as an inducer by binding to the repressor (I⁺), causing it to dissociate from the operator (O⁺). This allows RNA polymerase to transcribe the operon. Since the lacY gene is functional (Y⁺), lacY mRNA will be produced. Therefore, a band corresponding to lacY mRNA should be visible in lane 2.
Draw the gel appearance: Based on the analysis, lane 1 (glucose medium) will show no band, while lane 2 (lactose medium) will show a band corresponding to lacY mRNA. Ensure the band in lane 2 is appropriately labeled to indicate it represents lacY mRNA.

Northern Blotting

Northern blotting is a technique used to detect specific RNA sequences in a sample. It involves the separation of RNA by gel electrophoresis, transfer to a membrane, and hybridization with a labeled probe that binds to the target RNA. This method allows researchers to analyze gene expression by comparing the levels of mRNA in different samples.
Lac Operon

The lac operon is a set of genes in E. coli that are involved in the metabolism of lactose. It includes genes such as lacZ, which encodes β-galactosidase, and lacY, which encodes lactose permease. The operon is regulated by the presence of lactose and glucose, influencing the expression of these genes based on the available carbon source.
Gene Expression Regulation

Gene expression regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the timing and amount of gene expression. In the context of the lac operon, the presence of glucose represses the operon, while lactose induces it. This regulation is crucial for the efficient use of resources by the cell, allowing it to adapt to different environmental conditions.
