Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 25f
Chapter 12, Problem 25f

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Twenty nucleotides are inserted into the trpL region immediately after the polypeptide stop codon.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the trpL region in attenuation control: The trpL region is part of the leader sequence of the trp operon and contains sequences that form stem-loop structures, which are critical for attenuation. Attenuation is a regulatory mechanism that controls transcription termination based on tryptophan levels.
Analyze the mutation: The insertion of twenty nucleotides immediately after the polypeptide stop codon in the trpL region could disrupt the formation of the stem-loop structures. These structures are essential for the attenuation mechanism to function properly.
Consider the impact on transcription termination: If the stem-loop structures are altered, the ability of the trp operon to terminate transcription in response to high tryptophan levels may be compromised. This could lead to continued transcription of the operon even when tryptophan is abundant.
Evaluate the effect on gene expression: With attenuation control disrupted, the trp operon genes may be transcribed at higher levels than normal, potentially leading to overproduction of tryptophan biosynthesis enzymes.
Summarize the reasoning: The insertion of twenty nucleotides likely interferes with the attenuation mechanism by altering the secondary structure of the trpL region, resulting in a loss of proper transcriptional regulation of the trp operon.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation Control

Attenuation control is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotic gene expression, particularly in the trp operon, where the formation of specific RNA structures in the leader region (trpL) determines whether transcription continues or terminates. This process relies on the coupling of transcription and translation, allowing the cell to respond to the availability of tryptophan by either allowing or halting the synthesis of enzymes involved in its biosynthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation

trp Operon

The trp operon is a cluster of genes in bacteria that encodes enzymes necessary for the biosynthesis of the amino acid tryptophan. It is regulated by both repression and attenuation mechanisms, allowing the cell to efficiently manage resources based on tryptophan levels. The operon includes a leader sequence (trpL) that plays a crucial role in the attenuation process.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:11
Trp Attenuation

Mutations and Their Effects

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can affect gene function and regulation. In the context of the trp operon, mutations in the trpL region can alter the formation of RNA secondary structures, impacting the ability of the ribosome to translate the leader peptide and thus influencing the attenuation process. For example, inserting nucleotides may disrupt the normal folding of the RNA, potentially leading to premature termination of transcription or continued expression of the operon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:38
Maternal Effect
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

The entire trpL region is deleted.

488
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

The start (AUG) codon of the trpL polypeptide is deleted.

650
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

Two nucleotides are inserted into the trpL region immediately after the polypeptide stop codon.

649
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

Ten nucleotides are inserted between regions 2 and 3 of trpL.

782
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

Two nucleotides are inserted immediately following the polypeptide start codon.

426
views
Textbook Question

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.

The entire polypeptide coding sequence of trpL is deleted.

304
views