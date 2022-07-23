What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
The entire trpL region is deleted.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
The start (AUG) codon of the trpL polypeptide is deleted.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Two nucleotides are inserted into the trpL region immediately after the polypeptide stop codon.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Ten nucleotides are inserted between regions 2 and 3 of trpL.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
Two nucleotides are inserted immediately following the polypeptide start codon.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
The entire polypeptide coding sequence of trpL is deleted.