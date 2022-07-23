A repressible operon system, like the trp operon, contains three genes, G, Z, and W. Operon genes are synthesized when the end product of the operon synthesis pathway is absent, but there is no synthesis when the end product is present. One of these genes is an operator, one is a regulatory protein, and the other is a structural enzyme involved in synthesis of the end product. In the table below, '+' indicates that the enzyme is synthesized by the operon and '−' means that no enzyme synthesis occurs. Use this information to determine which gene corresponds to each operon function.
What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
The entire trpL region is deleted.
Region 3 is deleted.
Region 4 is deleted.
The start (AUG) codon of the trpL polypeptide is deleted.
Two nucleotides are inserted into the trpL region immediately after the polypeptide stop codon.
Twenty nucleotides are inserted into the trpL region immediately after the polypeptide stop codon.