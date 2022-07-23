Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and Bacteriophage
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 12 - Regulation of Gene Expression in Bacteria and BacteriophageProblem 25i
Chapter 12, Problem 25i

What is the likely effect of each of the following mutations of the trpL region on attenuation control of trp operon gene transcription? Explain your reasoning.
The entire polypeptide coding sequence of trpL is deleted.

1
Understand the role of the trpL region: The trpL region is part of the leader sequence in the trp operon. It contains a short coding sequence for a leader peptide and plays a critical role in attenuation, a regulatory mechanism that controls transcription of the trp operon based on tryptophan levels.
Recognize the mechanism of attenuation: Attenuation relies on the formation of secondary structures (stem-loops) in the mRNA transcript of the trpL region. These structures depend on ribosome activity during translation of the leader peptide. If tryptophan levels are high, the ribosome quickly translates the leader peptide, allowing the formation of a terminator stem-loop that halts transcription. If tryptophan levels are low, the ribosome stalls, allowing the formation of an anti-terminator stem-loop that permits transcription of the operon.
Analyze the effect of deleting the trpL coding sequence: If the entire coding sequence of trpL is deleted, the leader peptide cannot be synthesized. Without the leader peptide, the ribosome cannot stall or progress based on tryptophan levels, disrupting the formation of the attenuation-related stem-loops.
Predict the likely outcome: The deletion of the trpL coding sequence would likely abolish attenuation control. Transcription of the trp operon genes would proceed regardless of tryptophan levels, as the regulatory mechanism dependent on ribosome activity and stem-loop formation is no longer functional.
Summarize the reasoning: The trpL coding sequence is essential for attenuation control because it enables the ribosome to respond to tryptophan levels and influence stem-loop formation. Its deletion removes this regulatory capability, leading to constitutive transcription of the trp operon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Attenuation Control

Attenuation control is a regulatory mechanism in prokaryotic gene expression, particularly in the trp operon, where the formation of specific RNA structures in the leader region (trpL) determines whether transcription continues or is terminated prematurely. This process is sensitive to the levels of tryptophan, allowing the cell to respond to nutrient availability by adjusting gene expression.
trp Operon

The trp operon is a cluster of genes in bacteria that encode enzymes necessary for the biosynthesis of the amino acid tryptophan. It is regulated by both repression and attenuation, allowing the cell to efficiently manage resources based on tryptophan availability. The operon includes a leader sequence (trpL) that plays a crucial role in the attenuation mechanism.
Mutations and Their Effects

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence that can affect gene function. In the context of the trp operon, a deletion mutation in the trpL region would eliminate the leader peptide and the regulatory sequences necessary for proper attenuation control. This could lead to continuous transcription of the operon, regardless of tryptophan levels, potentially resulting in overproduction of tryptophan-synthesizing enzymes.
