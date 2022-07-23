Recognize the mechanism of attenuation: Attenuation relies on the formation of secondary structures (stem-loops) in the mRNA transcript of the trpL region. These structures depend on ribosome activity during translation of the leader peptide. If tryptophan levels are high, the ribosome quickly translates the leader peptide, allowing the formation of a terminator stem-loop that halts transcription. If tryptophan levels are low, the ribosome stalls, allowing the formation of an anti-terminator stem-loop that permits transcription of the operon.