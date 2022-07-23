Skip to main content
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 15, Problem 25

Two complaints about some transgenic plants presently in commercial use are that (1) the Bt toxin gene is constitutively expressed in them, leading to fears that selection pressures will cause insects to evolve resistance to the toxin, and (2) a selectable marker gene—for example, conferring kanamycin resistance—remains in the plant, leading to concerns about increased antibiotic resistance in organisms in the wild. How would you generate transgenic plants that produce Bt only in response to being fed upon by insects and without the selectable marker?

span>Step 1: Identify a promoter that is inducible by insect feeding. This promoter should activate the expression of the Bt toxin gene only when the plant is being fed upon by insects.
span>Step 2: Clone the Bt toxin gene downstream of the inducible promoter. This ensures that the Bt toxin is only produced when the promoter is activated by insect feeding.
span>Step 3: Use a site-specific recombination system, such as Cre-lox or FLP-FRT, to remove the selectable marker gene after the transgenic plant has been successfully generated. This involves flanking the selectable marker gene with recombination sites.
span>Step 4: Introduce the construct into plant cells using a method such as Agrobacterium-mediated transformation or biolistic particle delivery.
span>Step 5: Screen for transgenic plants that have the inducible Bt toxin expression and have had the selectable marker gene excised, ensuring that the final plants do not carry the antibiotic resistance gene.

Inducible Gene Expression

Inducible gene expression refers to a system where a gene is activated only under specific conditions, such as the presence of a particular signal or stressor. In the context of transgenic plants, this means designing the Bt toxin gene to be expressed only when the plant is damaged by insect feeding, thereby reducing the risk of insects developing resistance due to constant exposure.
Selectable Marker Genes

Selectable marker genes are used in genetic engineering to identify successfully modified organisms. These genes often confer resistance to antibiotics or herbicides, allowing researchers to select for cells that have incorporated the desired genetic material. However, concerns arise when these markers persist in transgenic plants, potentially leading to unintended consequences in the environment, such as increased antibiotic resistance.
Gene Editing Techniques

Gene editing techniques, such as CRISPR-Cas9, allow for precise modifications of an organism's DNA. These methods can be employed to remove selectable marker genes from transgenic plants or to engineer inducible systems for gene expression. By utilizing these advanced techniques, scientists can create plants that express beneficial traits, like Bt toxin, only when necessary, minimizing ecological risks.
Textbook Question

You have identified five genes in S. cerevisiae that are induced when the yeast are grown in a high-salt (NaCl) medium. To study the potential roles of these genes in acclimation to growth in high-salt conditions, you wish to examine the phenotypes of loss- and gain-of-function alleles of each. How would your answer differ if you were working with tomato plants instead of yeast?

Textbook Question

You have generated three transgenic lines of maize that are resistant to the European corn borer, a significant pest in many regions of the world. The transgenic lines (T₁ in the accompanying table) were created using Agrobacterium-mediated transformation with a T-DNA having two genes, the first being a gene conferring resistance to the corn borer and the second being a gene conferring resistance to a herbicide that you used as a selectable marker to obtain your transgenic plants. You crossed each of the lines to a wild-type maize plant and also generated a T2 population by self-fertilization of the T1 plant. The following segregation results were observed (herbicide resistant : herbicide sensitive):

Explain these segregation ratios.

Textbook Question

Bacterial Pseudomonas species often possess plasmids encoding genes involved in the catabolism of organic compounds. You have discovered a strain that can metabolize crude oil and wish to identify the gene(s) responsible. Outline an experimental protocol to find the gene or genes required for crude oil metabolism.

Textbook Question

In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.

How will you determine where and when the mouse genes are expressed?

Textbook Question

In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.

How will you create loss-of-function alleles of the mouse genes?

Textbook Question

In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.

How will you determine whether the mouse genes have redundant functions?

