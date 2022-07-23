Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its ApplicationsProblem 26a
Chapter 15, Problem 26a

In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.
How will you determine where and when the mouse genes are expressed?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Design an experiment to determine the spatial expression of Hoxa7 and Hoxb4 in mice. Use in situ hybridization or immunohistochemistry techniques to visualize the location of mRNA or protein expression in mouse tissues. Prepare tissue sections from various developmental stages and regions of the mouse body.
Step 2: Create probes or antibodies specific to Hoxa7 and Hoxb4. For in situ hybridization, synthesize labeled RNA probes complementary to the mRNA sequences of Hoxa7 and Hoxb4. For immunohistochemistry, generate or obtain antibodies that specifically bind to the Hoxa7 and Hoxb4 proteins.
Step 3: Apply the probes or antibodies to the prepared tissue sections. For in situ hybridization, hybridize the labeled RNA probes to the tissue sections under conditions that allow specific binding to the target mRNA. For immunohistochemistry, incubate the tissue sections with the antibodies to detect the proteins.
Step 4: Visualize the expression patterns using appropriate detection methods. For in situ hybridization, use fluorescence or enzymatic detection to observe the bound probes under a microscope. For immunohistochemistry, use secondary antibodies conjugated to fluorescent dyes or enzymes to visualize the protein localization.
Step 5: Analyze the results to determine the spatial and temporal expression patterns of Hoxa7 and Hoxb4. Compare the expression patterns to the development of body segments in mice to infer whether these genes specify segment identity, similar to Ultrabithorax in Drosophila.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Expression

Gene expression refers to the process by which information from a gene is used to synthesize functional gene products, typically proteins. Understanding when and where a gene is expressed is crucial for determining its role in development and function. Techniques such as in situ hybridization and quantitative PCR can be employed to analyze gene expression patterns in specific tissues or developmental stages.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:09
Penetrance and Expressivity

Transcription Factors

Transcription factors are proteins that bind to specific DNA sequences to regulate the transcription of genes. They play a critical role in determining the identity and fate of cells during development. In the context of the Ultrabithorax gene, its function as a transcription factor suggests that it influences the expression of downstream target genes that specify segment identity in the thorax.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Orthologs

Orthologs are genes in different species that evolved from a common ancestral gene and typically retain the same function. The identification of Hoxa7 and Hoxb4 as orthologs of Ultrabithorax indicates that they may have similar roles in segment identity specification in mice. Studying orthologs can provide insights into evolutionary conservation of gene function across species.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:55
Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

You have generated three transgenic lines of maize that are resistant to the European corn borer, a significant pest in many regions of the world. The transgenic lines (T₁ in the accompanying table) were created using Agrobacterium-mediated transformation with a T-DNA having two genes, the first being a gene conferring resistance to the corn borer and the second being a gene conferring resistance to a herbicide that you used as a selectable marker to obtain your transgenic plants. You crossed each of the lines to a wild-type maize plant and also generated a T2 population by self-fertilization of the T1 plant. The following segregation results were observed (herbicide resistant : herbicide sensitive):

Explain these segregation ratios.

549
views
Textbook Question

Bacterial Pseudomonas species often possess plasmids encoding genes involved in the catabolism of organic compounds. You have discovered a strain that can metabolize crude oil and wish to identify the gene(s) responsible. Outline an experimental protocol to find the gene or genes required for crude oil metabolism.

513
views
Textbook Question

Two complaints about some transgenic plants presently in commercial use are that (1) the Bt toxin gene is constitutively expressed in them, leading to fears that selection pressures will cause insects to evolve resistance to the toxin, and (2) a selectable marker gene—for example, conferring kanamycin resistance—remains in the plant, leading to concerns about increased antibiotic resistance in organisms in the wild. How would you generate transgenic plants that produce Bt only in response to being fed upon by insects and without the selectable marker?

428
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.

How will you create loss-of-function alleles of the mouse genes?

400
views
Textbook Question

In Drosophila, loss-of-function Ultrabithorax mutations result in the posterior thoracic segments differentiating into body parts with an identity normally found in the anterior thoracic segments. When the Ultrabithorax gene was cloned, it was shown to encode a transcription factor and to be expressed only in the posterior region of the thorax. Thus, Ultrabithorax acts to specify the identity of the posterior thoracic segments. Similar genes were soon discovered in other animals, including mice and humans. You have found that mice possess two closely related genes, Hoxa7 and Hoxb4, which are orthologs of Ultrabithorax. You wish to know whether the two mouse genes act to specify the identity of body segments in mice.

How will you determine whether the mouse genes have redundant functions?

543
views
Textbook Question

You have identified an enhancer trap line generated by P element transposition in Drosophila in which the marker gene from the enhancer trap is specifically expressed in the wing imaginal disc.

How can you identify the gene adjacent to the insertion site of the enhancer trap?

570
views