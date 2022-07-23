The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp in length.
How would your initial answer change if you knew that the average GC content of the human genome was 40%?
The human genome is 3×10⁹ bp in length.
How would your initial answer change if you knew that the average GC content of the human genome was 40%?
Ligase catalyzes a reaction between the 5′ phosphate and the 3′ hydroxyl groups at the ends of DNA molecules. The enzyme calf intestinal phosphatase catalyzes the removal of the 5′5′ phosphate from DNA molecules. What would be the consequence of treating a cloning vector, before ligation, with calf intestinal phosphatase?
You have constructed four different libraries: a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human brain tissue, a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human muscle tissue, a human brain cDNA library, and a human muscle cDNA library.
Which of these would have the greatest diversity of sequences?
Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
Assuming the human genome is 3x10⁹ bp and that the average insert size in the genomic libraries is 100 kb, how frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from muscle?
Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from brain?
Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from muscle?