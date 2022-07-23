Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its Applications
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 15 - Recombinant DNA Technology and Its ApplicationsProblem 5a
Chapter 15, Problem 5a

Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
Assuming the human genome is 3x10⁹ bp and that the average insert size in the genomic libraries is 100 kb, how frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from muscle?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Determine the total number of clones in the genomic library by dividing the size of the human genome by the average insert size. Use the formula: 3×109100000.
Simplify the calculation to find the total number of clones in the library. This will give you the total number of fragments the genome is divided into, based on the insert size.
Understand that myostatin is expressed only in muscle cells, but the genomic library is constructed from the entire genome. Therefore, the probability of finding a clone representing myostatin is proportional to the size of the myostatin gene relative to the total genome size.
Estimate the size of the myostatin gene (if not provided, assume a typical gene size, e.g., 10 kb). Then calculate the probability of a single clone containing the myostatin gene using the formula: size of myostatin genetotal genome size.
Multiply the probability of a single clone containing the myostatin gene by the total number of clones in the library to estimate how frequently a clone representing myostatin will be found.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genomic Libraries

Genomic libraries are collections of DNA fragments that represent the entire genome of an organism. These libraries are created by cloning DNA into vectors, allowing researchers to isolate and study specific genes. Each clone in the library contains a fragment of the genome, and the size of these fragments can vary, impacting the likelihood of finding a specific gene, such as myostatin.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview

Gene Cloning

Gene cloning is the process of making multiple copies of a specific gene or DNA sequence. This involves inserting the gene of interest into a vector, which is then introduced into a host cell, allowing for replication. In this context, cloning the myostatin gene requires understanding its sequence and ensuring it is expressed in muscle cells, where it is naturally found.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning

Insert Size and Frequency of Clones

The insert size in a genomic library refers to the average length of DNA fragments cloned into vectors. In this case, with an average insert size of 100 kb and a human genome size of approximately 3 billion base pairs, the frequency of finding a specific gene like myostatin can be estimated. The larger the insert size, the fewer clones are needed to cover the entire genome, affecting the probability of encountering the desired gene.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:
Positional Cloning
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Ligase catalyzes a reaction between the 5′ phosphate and the 3′ hydroxyl groups at the ends of DNA molecules. The enzyme calf intestinal phosphatase catalyzes the removal of the 5′5′ phosphate from DNA molecules. What would be the consequence of treating a cloning vector, before ligation, with calf intestinal phosphatase?

432
views
Textbook Question

You have constructed four different libraries: a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human brain tissue, a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human muscle tissue, a human brain cDNA library, and a human muscle cDNA library.

Which of these would have the greatest diversity of sequences?

832
views
Textbook Question

You have constructed four different libraries: a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human brain tissue, a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human muscle tissue, a human brain cDNA library, and a human muscle cDNA library.

Would the sequences contained in each library be expected to overlap completely, partially, or not at all with the sequences present in each of the other libraries?

515
views
Textbook Question

Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.

How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from brain?

504
views
Textbook Question

Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.

How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from muscle?

515
views
Textbook Question

Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.

How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from brain?

575
views