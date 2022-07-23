Ligase catalyzes a reaction between the 5′ phosphate and the 3′ hydroxyl groups at the ends of DNA molecules. The enzyme calf intestinal phosphatase catalyzes the removal of the 5′5′ phosphate from DNA molecules. What would be the consequence of treating a cloning vector, before ligation, with calf intestinal phosphatase?
Using the genomic libraries, you wish to clone the human gene encoding myostatin, which is expressed only in muscle cells.
Assuming the human genome is 3x10⁹ bp and that the average insert size in the genomic libraries is 100 kb, how frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from muscle?
You have constructed four different libraries: a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human brain tissue, a genomic library made from DNA isolated from human muscle tissue, a human brain cDNA library, and a human muscle cDNA library.
Which of these would have the greatest diversity of sequences?
Would the sequences contained in each library be expected to overlap completely, partially, or not at all with the sequences present in each of the other libraries?
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the genomic library made from brain?
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from muscle?
How frequently will a clone representing myostatin be found in the cDNA library made from brain?