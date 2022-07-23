Skip to main content
Chapter 15, Problem 27b

You have identified an enhancer trap line generated by P element transposition in Drosophila in which the marker gene from the enhancer trap is specifically expressed in the wing imaginal disc.
How would you show that the expression pattern of the enhancer trap line reflects the endogenous gene expression pattern of the adjacent gene?

Understand the problem: The goal is to determine whether the expression pattern of the enhancer trap line (a marker gene) matches the endogenous expression pattern of the adjacent gene. Enhancer traps are used to study gene regulation by inserting a reporter gene near regulatory elements, such as enhancers, to observe their activity.
Step 1: Identify the adjacent gene. Use molecular techniques such as inverse PCR or genome sequencing to determine the genomic location of the P element insertion and identify the gene adjacent to the enhancer trap.
Step 2: Analyze the expression pattern of the adjacent gene. Perform RNA in situ hybridization or immunohistochemistry on the wing imaginal disc to visualize the endogenous expression pattern of the adjacent gene. This will provide a direct comparison to the enhancer trap expression pattern.
Step 3: Compare the expression patterns. Overlay the expression pattern of the enhancer trap (e.g., GFP or LacZ reporter) with the endogenous expression pattern of the adjacent gene. Ensure that the spatial and temporal patterns match in the wing imaginal disc.
Step 4: Validate the enhancer's role. To confirm that the enhancer near the P element insertion drives the observed expression, use CRISPR/Cas9 or other genetic tools to delete or mutate the enhancer region. Observe whether the expression of the adjacent gene and the enhancer trap reporter is altered in the wing imaginal disc.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Enhancer Traps

Enhancer traps are genetic tools used to study gene expression patterns by inserting a reporter gene into the genome. This reporter gene is activated by nearby enhancers, allowing researchers to visualize where and when specific genes are expressed. In Drosophila, enhancer traps can help identify regulatory elements that control gene expression in specific tissues, such as the wing imaginal disc.
Gene Expression Patterns

Gene expression patterns refer to the spatial and temporal expression of genes within an organism. These patterns are crucial for understanding how genes contribute to development and function in specific tissues. By comparing the expression of the enhancer trap marker with the expression of the adjacent endogenous gene, researchers can determine if the enhancer trap accurately reflects the natural expression pattern of that gene.
In Situ Hybridization

In situ hybridization is a technique used to detect specific RNA sequences within fixed tissues or cells. This method allows researchers to visualize the localization of gene expression at the cellular level. By applying in situ hybridization to both the enhancer trap line and the adjacent gene, one can compare their expression patterns directly, providing evidence that the enhancer trap reflects the endogenous gene's expression.
