Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information:
The recommended treatment for those with the condition.
The recommended treatment for those with the condition.
The duration of treatment
The anticipated outcome if treatment is applied
Imagine yourself in the same position as Kristen Powers, faced with the decision of whether or not to undergo a genetic test that will discover if you have inherited Huntington disease. List five life decisions or choices that you think are likely to be affected by the results of the genetic test. Do you think you would make the same choice to test that Kristen made? Why or why not?
Select one of the hereditary conditions from either the RUSP core conditions list or the RUSP list of secondary conditions and do some online research to find the following information: The frequency of the condition in newborn infants (note any populations in which the condition is more frequent)