Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 19, Problem 5

Describe the difference between continuous phenotypic variation and discontinuous variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance could be the basis of a trait showing continuous phenotypic variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance can be the basis of a threshold trait.

Continuous phenotypic variation refers to traits that show a range of values, such as height or skin color, where intermediate phenotypes are possible. Discontinuous variation, on the other hand, refers to traits that fall into distinct categories, such as blood type (A, B, AB, O) or pea plant flower color (purple or white).
Polygenic inheritance involves multiple genes contributing to a single trait. Each gene may have multiple alleles, and the combined effect of these alleles produces a wide range of phenotypes. For example, in traits like human height, the additive effects of alleles at several loci result in continuous variation.
In polygenic inheritance, the more genes involved, the greater the number of possible allele combinations, leading to a smoother and more continuous distribution of phenotypes. This is often represented as a bell-shaped curve in a population.
A threshold trait is a special case of polygenic inheritance where the trait is determined by the cumulative effect of multiple genes, but the phenotype is expressed only when a certain threshold level of genetic and environmental factors is reached. For example, diseases like Type 2 diabetes may only manifest when the genetic predisposition and environmental factors (e.g., diet, lifestyle) exceed a critical threshold.
In threshold traits, individuals below the threshold appear unaffected, while those above the threshold express the trait. This creates a discontinuous phenotypic outcome (affected or unaffected) despite the underlying polygenic basis, which involves continuous variation in genetic predisposition.

Continuous vs. Discontinuous Variation

Continuous variation refers to traits that show a range of phenotypes, such as height or skin color, where individuals can have any value within a spectrum. In contrast, discontinuous variation involves distinct categories or classes, such as blood type or flower color, where traits are clearly defined and do not blend. Understanding these differences is crucial for analyzing how traits are inherited and expressed.
Polygenic Inheritance

Polygenic inheritance occurs when multiple genes contribute to a single trait, resulting in a continuous range of phenotypes. Each gene may have a small additive effect, leading to traits that vary smoothly rather than in discrete categories. This mechanism explains why traits like height or skin color exhibit continuous variation, as the cumulative effects of many genes influence the final phenotype.
Threshold Traits

Threshold traits are characteristics that are influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors, where a certain threshold must be reached for the trait to be expressed. For example, a person may have a genetic predisposition for a condition, but it only manifests if environmental factors exceed a specific level. This concept illustrates how polygenic inheritance can lead to traits that are not continuously variable but instead appear once a threshold is crossed.
