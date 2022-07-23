In a cross of two pure-breeding lines of tomatoes producing different fruit sizes, the variance in grams (g) of fruit weight in the F₁ is 2.25 g and the variance among the F₂ is 5.40 g. Determine the genetic and environmental variance (VG and VE) for the trait and the broad sense heritability of the trait.
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Additive genes
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Additive Genes
Polygenic Inheritance
Phenotype
Describe the difference between continuous phenotypic variation and discontinuous variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance could be the basis of a trait showing continuous phenotypic variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance can be the basis of a threshold trait.
Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for a sample of turkeys weighed at 8 weeks of age that have the following weights in ounces:
161, 172, 155, 173, 149, 177, 156, 174, 158, 162, 171, 181.
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Concordance of twin pairs
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Multifactorial inheritance
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Quantitative trait locus