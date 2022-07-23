Describe the difference between continuous phenotypic variation and discontinuous variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance could be the basis of a trait showing continuous phenotypic variation. Explain how polygenic inheritance can be the basis of a threshold trait.
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
Chapter 19, Problem 7b
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Concordance of twin pairs
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'concordance of twin pairs': Concordance refers to the presence of the same trait in both members of a twin pair. It is often used in genetic studies to determine the influence of genetics versus environment on a particular trait.
Explain the significance of concordance: High concordance in monozygotic (identical) twins compared to dizygotic (fraternal) twins suggests a strong genetic component for the trait being studied.
Provide an example: For instance, if a study finds that 80% of monozygotic twins both have a specific disease (e.g., Type 1 diabetes) while only 40% of dizygotic twins share the disease, this indicates a genetic influence on the disease.
Clarify the calculation of concordance: Concordance is typically expressed as a percentage or ratio, calculated by dividing the number of twin pairs sharing the trait by the total number of twin pairs studied.
Highlight the importance of twin studies: Twin studies are a powerful tool in genetics to disentangle the effects of heredity and environment on complex traits and diseases.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:2m
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Concordance Rate
Concordance rate refers to the percentage of twin pairs that share a particular trait or condition. It is a crucial measure in genetic studies, particularly in understanding the heritability of traits. For example, if 80 out of 100 pairs of identical twins both have a certain genetic disorder, the concordance rate for that disorder is 80%. This metric helps researchers assess the influence of genetics versus environment on traits.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration
Twin Studies
Twin studies are research designs that compare the similarities and differences between identical (monozygotic) and fraternal (dizygotic) twins. These studies are instrumental in disentangling genetic and environmental factors affecting traits. By analyzing concordance rates in twin pairs, researchers can infer the heritability of specific traits, providing insights into the genetic basis of various conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:59
Twin Studies
Genetic vs. Environmental Influences
Genetic influences refer to the effects of inherited genes on an individual's traits, while environmental influences encompass external factors such as lifestyle, diet, and social conditions. Understanding the balance between these influences is essential in genetics. In twin studies, a higher concordance rate in identical twins compared to fraternal twins suggests a stronger genetic component, whereas similar rates in both types indicate significant environmental effects.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:45
Descriptive Genetics
Related Practice
Textbook Question
926
views
Textbook Question
Calculate the mean, variance, and standard deviation for a sample of turkeys weighed at 8 weeks of age that have the following weights in ounces:
161, 172, 155, 173, 149, 177, 156, 174, 158, 162, 171, 181.
473
views
Textbook Question
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Additive genes
527
views
Textbook Question
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Multifactorial inheritance
493
views
Textbook Question
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Quantitative trait locus
410
views
Textbook Question
Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Threshold trait
452
views