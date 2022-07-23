Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Chapter 19, Problem 7f

Provide a definition and an example for each of the following terms:
Threshold trait

A threshold trait is a type of polygenic trait that is influenced by multiple genes and environmental factors, but it is expressed in a discrete (all-or-none) manner rather than a continuous range. For example, a person either has the trait or does not, depending on whether their genetic and environmental factors exceed a certain threshold.
Begin by understanding that threshold traits are often associated with complex diseases or conditions, such as Type 2 diabetes or cleft palate, where a combination of genetic predisposition and environmental triggers determines whether the condition manifests.
To explain this concept, consider a hypothetical example: Susceptibility to Type 2 diabetes. Multiple genes contribute to the risk, and environmental factors like diet and exercise also play a role. If the combined genetic and environmental risk factors exceed a certain threshold, the individual develops the disease.
Visualize the concept using a graph: On the x-axis, plot the cumulative genetic and environmental risk factors, and on the y-axis, indicate the presence or absence of the trait. The threshold is a specific point on the x-axis; individuals to the right of this point express the trait, while those to the left do not.
Finally, emphasize that threshold traits differ from continuous traits (e.g., height or weight) because they are expressed in a binary manner (present or absent), even though they are influenced by multiple factors.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Threshold Trait

A threshold trait is a type of genetic trait that is not continuously distributed but instead manifests only when a certain threshold of genetic or environmental factors is reached. For example, a person may have a genetic predisposition to a condition like diabetes, but the disease will only develop if they exceed a specific threshold of risk factors, such as obesity or lack of exercise.
Polygenic Inheritance

Threshold traits often arise from polygenic inheritance, where multiple genes contribute to a single phenotype. Each gene may have a small effect, and the cumulative impact of these genes determines whether the threshold is crossed. This complexity makes threshold traits more challenging to predict compared to traits governed by a single gene.
Environmental Influences

Environmental factors play a crucial role in the expression of threshold traits. These factors can include lifestyle choices, diet, and exposure to toxins, which can interact with genetic predispositions. Understanding how these influences affect the likelihood of crossing the threshold is essential for comprehending the development of such traits.
