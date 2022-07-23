Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 10f
Chapter 19, Problem 10f

Three pairs of genes with two alleles each (A₁ and A₂, B₁ and B₂, and C₁ and C₂) control the height of a plant. The alleles of these genes have an additive relationship: Each copy of alleles A₁, B₁, and C₁ contributes 6 cm to plant height, and each copy of alleles A₂, B₂, and C₂ contributes 3 cm. Identify the number of different phenotypes (expected plant heights) that are possible with these three genes.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The plant's height is determined by three pairs of genes (A, B, and C), each with two alleles. The alleles contribute additively to the height: A₁, B₁, and C₁ contribute 6 cm each, while A₂, B₂, and C₂ contribute 3 cm each. We need to calculate the number of distinct phenotypes (heights) possible.
Step 2: Determine the total number of alleles contributing to the phenotype. Each gene pair (A, B, C) has two alleles, and there are three gene pairs. This means there are 6 total alleles (2 alleles per gene × 3 genes).
Step 3: Calculate the range of contributions to the phenotype. Each allele contributes either 6 cm (A₁, B₁, C₁) or 3 cm (A₂, B₂, C₂). The maximum contribution occurs when all 6 alleles are of the 6 cm type (6 × 6 = 36 cm), and the minimum contribution occurs when all 6 alleles are of the 3 cm type (6 × 3 = 18 cm).
Step 4: Determine the possible combinations of allele contributions. The total contribution to height depends on the number of 6 cm alleles (x) and 3 cm alleles (6 - x). The total height is given by the formula: \( \text{Height} = 6x + 3(6 - x) \). Simplify this to \( \text{Height} = 3x + 18 \), where x ranges from 0 to 6 (the number of 6 cm alleles).
Step 5: Calculate the number of distinct phenotypes. Since x can take on integer values from 0 to 6, there are 7 possible values for x. Each value of x corresponds to a unique height, meaning there are 7 distinct phenotypes (heights) possible.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alleles and Genotypes

Alleles are different versions of a gene that can exist at a specific locus on a chromosome. In this scenario, each gene (A, B, C) has two alleles (A₁/A₂, B₁/B₂, C₁/C₂). The combination of alleles inherited from both parents forms the genotype, which ultimately influences the phenotype, or observable traits, such as plant height.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:03
New Alleles and Migration

Additive Gene Interaction

Additive gene interaction occurs when the effects of different alleles contribute cumulatively to a trait. In this case, each allele contributes a specific height increment to the plant. For example, A₁ contributes 6 cm, while A₂ contributes 3 cm, leading to a total height that is the sum of contributions from all alleles present in the genotype.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:56
Interacting Genes Overview

Phenotypic Variation

Phenotypic variation refers to the observable differences in traits among individuals, which can arise from genetic differences and environmental influences. In this question, the phenotypes are the different possible heights of the plants, determined by the combinations of alleles from the three genes, leading to a range of potential plant heights based on the additive contributions of each allele.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:28
Genomic Variation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Three pairs of genes with two alleles each (A₁ and A₂, B₁ and B₂, and C₁ and C₂) control the height of a plant. The alleles of these genes have an additive relationship: Each copy of alleles A₁, B₁, and C₁ contributes 6 cm to plant height, and each copy of alleles A₂, B₂, and C₂ contributes 3 cm. What is the expected height of a plant with the genotype A₁A₂B₂B₂C₁C₂?

512
views
Textbook Question

Three pairs of genes with two alleles each (A₁ and A₂, B₁ and B₂, and C₁ and C₂) control the height of a plant. The alleles of these genes have an additive relationship: Each copy of alleles A₁, B₁, and C₁ contributes 6 cm to plant height, and each copy of alleles A₂, B₂, and C₂ contributes 3 cm. Identify all possible genotypes for plants with an expected height of 33 cm.

524
views
Textbook Question

Three pairs of genes with two alleles each (A₁ and A₂, B₁ and B₂, and C₁ and C₂) control the height of a plant. The alleles of these genes have an additive relationship: Each copy of alleles A₁, B₁, and C₁ contributes 6 cm to plant height, and each copy of alleles A₂, B₂, and C₂ contributes 3 cm. Identify the number of different genotypes that are possible with these three genes.

570
views
Textbook Question

In selective breeding experiments, it is frequently observed that the strains respond to artificial selection for many generations, with the selected phenotype changing in the desired direction. Often, however, the response to artificial selection reaches a plateau after many generations, and the phenotype no longer changes as it did in past generations. What is the genetic explanation for the plateau phenomenon?

608
views
Textbook Question

In selective breeding experiments, it is frequently observed that the strains respond to artificial selection for many generations, with the selected phenotype changing in the desired direction. Often, however, the response to artificial selection reaches a plateau after many generations, and the phenotype no longer changes as it did in past generations. Once a plateau has been reached, is the heritability of the trait very high or is it very low? Explain.

545
views
Textbook Question

Two inbred lines of sunflowers (P₁ and P₂) produce different total weights of seeds per flower head. The mean weight of seeds (grams) and the variance of seed weights in different generations are as follows:

Use the information above to determine VG, VE, and VP for this trait.


593
views