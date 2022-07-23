Skip to main content
Ch. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative Traits
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 19 - Genetic Analysis of Quantitative TraitsProblem 12a
Chapter 19, Problem 12a

Two inbred lines of sunflowers (P₁ and P₂) produce different total weights of seeds per flower head. The mean weight of seeds (grams) and the variance of seed weights in different generations are as follows:
Table displaying mean seed weight and variance for two sunflower inbred lines across generations.
Use the information above to determine VG, VE, and VP for this trait.

Step 1: Understand the components of phenotypic variance (VP). VP is the total variance observed in a trait and is composed of genetic variance (VG) and environmental variance (VE). The formula is VP = VG + VE.
Step 2: Identify the environmental variance (VE). VE can be estimated from the variance within the parental generations (P₁ and P₂), as these are inbred lines and their genetic variance is minimal. Use the average variance of P₁ and P₂ to approximate VE.
Step 3: Calculate the phenotypic variance (VP) for the F₂ generation. The variance observed in the F₂ generation represents VP, as it includes both genetic and environmental contributions.
Step 4: Determine the genetic variance (VG). Subtract the environmental variance (VE) from the phenotypic variance (VP) of the F₂ generation using the formula VG = VP - VE.
Step 5: Verify the calculations and interpret the results. Ensure that the values for VG, VE, and VP are consistent with the data provided and reflect the contributions of genetic and environmental factors to the trait.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Genetic Variance (VG)

Genetic variance (VG) refers to the portion of phenotypic variance in a trait that is attributable to genetic differences among individuals. It is crucial for understanding how traits are inherited and can be influenced by the alleles present in the parental lines. In the context of the sunflower example, VG can be calculated by analyzing the differences in mean weights and variances across generations.
Analyzing Trait Variance

Environmental Variance (VE)

Environmental variance (VE) is the component of phenotypic variance that arises from environmental factors affecting individuals, rather than genetic differences. This includes variations in conditions such as soil quality, water availability, and climate. In the sunflower case, VE can be estimated by comparing the variances of seed weights across generations, particularly between the inbred lines and their hybrids.
Phenotypic Variance (VP)

Phenotypic variance (VP) is the total variance observed in a trait within a population, encompassing both genetic variance (VG) and environmental variance (VE). It is calculated as VP = VG + VE. Understanding VP is essential for breeding programs and genetic studies, as it helps determine the potential for selection and improvement of traits, such as seed weight in sunflowers.
