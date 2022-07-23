Consider the cross AaBbCC × AABbCc.
Use the forked-line method to predict the expected ratio of offspring phenotypes.
If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,
In what interval range does the P value fall?
Is the result sufficient to reject the chance hypothesis?
Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a dihybrid cross is performed, the expected genotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.
A student uses the product rule to predict that the probability of flipping a coin twice and getting a head and then a tail is 1/4.
A test cross between a heterozygous parent and a homozygous recessive parent is expected to produce a 1:1 genotypic and phenotypic ratio.