Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 2 - Transmission GeneticsProblem 8a
Chapter 2, Problem 8a

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.
If a dihybrid cross is performed, the expected genotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A dihybrid cross involves two traits, each controlled by a pair of alleles, and follows Mendel's laws of inheritance. The expected phenotypic ratio for a dihybrid cross is 9:3:3:1, not the genotypic ratio.
Recall the difference between phenotypic and genotypic ratios: The phenotypic ratio refers to the observable traits, while the genotypic ratio refers to the genetic makeup (allele combinations) of the offspring.
Analyze the statement: The statement claims that the expected genotypic ratio for a dihybrid cross is 9:3:3:1. This is incorrect because 9:3:3:1 is the phenotypic ratio, not the genotypic ratio.
Determine the correct genotypic ratio: For a dihybrid cross (e.g., AaBb x AaBb), the genotypic ratio is more complex and includes combinations such as AABB, AaBB, AABb, AaBb, etc. You would need to calculate the frequencies of each genotype using a Punnett square.
Revise the statement: The correct version of the statement is: 'If a dihybrid cross is performed, the expected phenotypic ratio is 9:3:3:1, while the genotypic ratio includes multiple combinations and is not represented by 9:3:3:1.'

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
5m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dihybrid Cross

A dihybrid cross is a genetic cross that examines the inheritance of two different traits, each controlled by different genes. In this type of cross, individuals that are heterozygous for both traits are typically used, allowing for the analysis of how these traits segregate independently according to Mendel's law of independent assortment.
Recommended video:
Guided course
15:24
Punnet Square

Genotypic Ratio

The genotypic ratio refers to the relative frequency of different genotypes produced in the offspring from a genetic cross. In a dihybrid cross, the expected genotypic ratio is 1:2:1 for each trait, leading to a combined phenotypic ratio of 9:3:3:1 when considering both traits together, which reflects the variety of combinations of alleles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:52
Gamete Genotypes

Mendel's Laws of Inheritance

Mendel's laws of inheritance, particularly the law of segregation and the law of independent assortment, describe how alleles segregate during gamete formation. The law of segregation states that allele pairs separate during gamete formation, while the law of independent assortment states that the segregation of one pair of alleles is independent of the segregation of another pair, which is crucial for understanding the outcomes of dihybrid crosses.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:48
Mendel's Laws
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,

In what interval range does the P value fall?

541
views
Textbook Question

If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,

Is the result sufficient to reject the chance hypothesis?

498
views
Textbook Question

If a chi-square test produces a chi-square value of 7.83 with 4 degrees of freedom,


Above what chi-square value would you reject the chance hypothesis for an experiment with 7 degrees of freedom?

430
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.

A student uses the product rule to predict that the probability of flipping a coin twice and getting a head and then a tail is 1/4.

457
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.

A test cross between a heterozygous parent and a homozygous recessive parent is expected to produce a 1:1 genotypic and phenotypic ratio.

517
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether the statements below are true or false. If a statement is false, provide the correct information or revise the statement to make it correct.


The outcome of a trihybrid cross is predicted by the law of segregation.

525
views