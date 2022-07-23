Skip to main content
Ch. 2 - Transmission Genetics
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 19a

If two six-sided dice are rolled, what is the probability that the total number of spots showing is 4?

1
Identify the total number of possible outcomes when two six-sided dice are rolled. Since each die has 6 faces, the total number of outcomes is 6 × 6 = 36.
Determine the specific outcomes that result in a total of 4. These outcomes are pairs of numbers (x, y) where x + y = 4. For example, (1, 3), (2, 2), and (3, 1).
Count the number of favorable outcomes from the previous step. Ensure that all combinations are included and no duplicates are counted.
Calculate the probability by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes. Use the formula: \( P = \frac{\text{Number of Favorable Outcomes}}{\text{Total Number of Outcomes}} \).
Simplify the fraction, if possible, to express the probability in its simplest form.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Probability

Probability is a measure of the likelihood that a particular event will occur, expressed as a number between 0 and 1. In the context of rolling dice, it quantifies the chance of obtaining a specific outcome, such as a total of 4 spots. The probability can be calculated by dividing the number of favorable outcomes by the total number of possible outcomes.
Probability

Sample Space

The sample space is the set of all possible outcomes of a random experiment. For rolling two six-sided dice, the sample space consists of all combinations of the two dice, which totals 36 outcomes (6 sides on the first die multiplied by 6 sides on the second die). Understanding the sample space is crucial for calculating probabilities accurately.
Mathematical Measurements

Favorable Outcomes

Favorable outcomes refer to the specific results that satisfy the condition of the probability question. In this case, to find the probability of rolling a total of 4, we need to identify all combinations of the two dice that add up to 4. These combinations are (1,3), (2,2), and (3,1), totaling three favorable outcomes.
Decision Between Lytic and Lysogenic Cycles
