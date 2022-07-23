Epidemiologic data on the population in the previous problem reveal that before the application of modern medical treatment, natural selection played a major role in shaping the frequencies of alleles. Heterozygous individuals have the highest relative fitness, and in comparison with heterozygotes, those who are βᴬβᴬ have a relative fitness of 82%, but only about 32% of those with SCD survived to reproduce. What are the estimated equilibrium frequencies of βᴬ and βˢ in this population?
Tay–Sachs disease is an autosomal recessive neurological disorder that is fatal in infancy. Despite its invariably lethal effect, Tay–Sachs disease occurs at very high frequency in some Central and Eastern European (Ashkenazi) Jewish populations. In certain Ashkenazi populations, 1 in 750 infants has Tay–Sachs disease. Population biologists believe the high frequency is a consequence of genetic bottlenecks caused by pogroms (genocide) that have reduced the population multiple times in the past several hundred years. What is a genetic bottleneck?
The frequency of tasters and nontasters of PTC varies among populations. In population A, 64% of people are tasters (an autosomal dominant trait) and 36% are nontasters. In population B, tasters are 75% and nontasters 25%. In population C, tasters are 91% and nontasters are 9%.
Calculate the frequency of the dominant (T) allele for PTC tasting and the recessive (t) allele for nontasting in each population.
The frequency of tasters and nontasters of PTC varies among populations. In population A, 64% of people are tasters (an autosomal dominant trait) and 36% are nontasters. In population B, tasters are 75% and nontasters 25%. In population C, tasters are 91% and nontasters are 9%.
Assuming that Hardy–Weinberg conditions apply, determine the genotype frequencies in each population.
Explain how a genetic bottleneck and its aftermath could result in a population that carries a lethal allele in high frequency.
In the population described, what is the frequency of the recessive allele that produces Tay–Sachs disease?
Assuming mating occurs at random in this population, what is the probability a couple are both carriers of Tay–Sachs disease?