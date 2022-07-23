Autosomal Recessive Inheritance

Autosomal recessive inheritance is a pattern of genetic transmission where two copies of a mutated gene, one from each parent, are necessary for an individual to express a trait or disorder. In the case of Tay–Sachs disease, both parents must be carriers of the mutated gene for their child to be affected. This mode of inheritance can lead to higher frequencies of the disorder in populations where carriers are more common, often due to historical factors like genetic bottlenecks.