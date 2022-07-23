Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome HeredityProblem 32c
Chapter 3, Problem 32c

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Are there any alternative alignments of the chromosomes for this cell-division stage? Explain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the setup of the problem. You are modeling homologous chromosomes using paper chromatids. Each homologous pair consists of two chromosomes, one from each parent, and each chromosome has two sister chromatids. The labels 'A' and 'a,' 'B' and 'b,' and 'D' and 'd' represent alleles for different genes on these chromosomes.
Step 2: Recognize the stage of cell division being modeled. The description suggests that the chromatids are paired and aligned, which is characteristic of metaphase I in meiosis. During this stage, homologous chromosomes align at the metaphase plate, and their orientation is random.
Step 3: Consider the concept of independent assortment. In metaphase I, the orientation of each homologous pair (e.g., 'A/a,' 'B/b,' 'D/d') is independent of the others. This means that the 'A' chromosome could align on one side of the metaphase plate while the 'a' chromosome aligns on the other, and the same applies to the 'B/b' and 'D/d' pairs.
Step 4: Explore alternative alignments. Since the orientation of each homologous pair is independent, there are multiple possible combinations of alignments. For example, 'A' could align with 'B' and 'D' on one side, while 'a,' 'b,' and 'd' align on the other. Alternatively, 'A' could align with 'b' and 'd,' while 'a,' 'B,' and 'D' align on the opposite side.
Step 5: Conclude with the implications of these alignments. The random orientation of homologous chromosomes during metaphase I leads to genetic variation in the gametes due to independent assortment. This is a key mechanism of genetic diversity in sexually reproducing organisms.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatids and Chromosomes

Chromatids are the two identical halves of a replicated chromosome, joined together at a region called the centromere. During cell division, specifically in mitosis and meiosis, chromatids separate to ensure that each daughter cell receives an identical set of chromosomes. Understanding the structure and function of chromatids is essential for analyzing how genetic material is distributed during cell division.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:35
Chromatin

Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and gene sequence but may carry different alleles. In the context of meiosis, these chromosomes align and can exchange genetic material through a process called crossing over, which increases genetic diversity. Recognizing the role of homologous chromosomes is crucial for understanding genetic variation and the mechanisms of inheritance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

Cell Division and Alignment

Cell division involves the processes of mitosis and meiosis, where chromosomes align at the cell's equatorial plane before being separated into daughter cells. The alignment of chromosomes can vary, particularly during meiosis, where independent assortment can lead to different combinations of chromosomes in gametes. This concept is vital for exploring alternative alignments and their implications for genetic diversity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:52
Cell-cell interactions
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The cell cycle operates in the same way in all eukaryotes, from single-celled yeast to humans, and all share numerous genes whose functions are essential for the normal progression of the cycle. Discuss why you think this is the case.

697
views
Textbook Question

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Give the genotype of the cell with six chromosomes.

463
views
Textbook Question

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Align the chromosomes as they might appear at metaphase of mitosis.

475
views
Textbook Question

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Separate the chromosomes and chromatids as though mitotic anaphase and telophase have taken place.

448
views
Textbook Question

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. What are the genotypes of the daughter cells?

463
views
Textbook Question

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts, to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Are there any alternative alignments of the chromosomes for this cell-division stage? Explain.

425
views