Ch. 3 - Cell Division and Chromosome Heredity
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 3, Problem 32a

From a piece of blank paper, cut out three sets of four cigar-shaped structures (a total of 12 structures). These will represent chromatids. Be sure each member of a set of four chromatids has the same length and girth. In set one, label two chromatids 'A' and two chromatids 'a.' Cut each of these chromatids about halfway across near their midpoint and slide the two 'A' chromatids together at the cuts to form a single set of attached sister chromatids. Do the same for the 'a' chromatids. In the second set of four chromatids, label two 'B' and two 'b.' Cut and slide these together as you did for the first set, joining the 'B' chromatids together and the 'b' chromatids together. Repeat this process for the third set of chromatids, labeling them as 'D' and 'd.' You now have models for three pairs of homologous chromosomes, for a total of six chromosomes. Give the genotype of the cell with six chromosomes.

Step 1: Understand the setup of the problem. You are creating a model of a diploid cell with three pairs of homologous chromosomes. Each pair consists of two chromatids labeled with uppercase and lowercase letters to represent alleles (e.g., 'A' and 'a').
Step 2: Recognize that homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same genes but may have different alleles. In this case, the alleles are represented by uppercase (dominant) and lowercase (recessive) letters.
Step 3: For each pair of homologous chromosomes, you have two chromatids labeled with the same allele. For example, the first pair has two chromatids labeled 'A' and two labeled 'a,' which are joined to form sister chromatids. Repeat this for the other pairs ('B' and 'b,' 'D' and 'd').
Step 4: Combine the information from all three pairs of homologous chromosomes. The genotype of the cell is determined by the alleles present on each homologous chromosome. Since you have three pairs ('A/a,' 'B/b,' and 'D/d'), the genotype will be written as a combination of these alleles.
Step 5: Write the genotype of the cell by listing the alleles for each homologous chromosome pair. The genotype will be represented as a combination of the alleles for all three pairs, such as 'AaBbDd,' where each letter represents one homologous pair.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chromatids

Chromatids are the two identical halves of a replicated chromosome, which are joined together at a region called the centromere. During cell division, each chromatid is separated into different daughter cells, ensuring that each new cell receives an identical set of chromosomes. Understanding chromatids is essential for grasping how genetic information is passed on during mitosis and meiosis.
Homologous Chromosomes

Homologous chromosomes are pairs of chromosomes that have the same structure and gene sequence but may carry different alleles. One chromosome of each pair is inherited from each parent, contributing to genetic diversity. In the context of the question, the sets of chromatids labeled 'A', 'a', 'B', 'b', 'D', and 'd' represent homologous pairs, which are crucial for determining the genotype of the cell.
Genotype

The genotype refers to the genetic constitution of an organism, specifically the alleles present at a given locus. In this scenario, the genotype of the cell with six chromosomes can be expressed as a combination of the alleles from the homologous pairs, such as 'A/a', 'B/b', and 'D/d'. Understanding genotype is fundamental for predicting traits and inheritance patterns in offspring.
