How many Barr bodies are found in a normal human female nucleus? In a normal male nucleus?
Understand what a Barr body is: it is an inactivated X chromosome found in the nuclei of cells in females, serving as a mechanism for dosage compensation between males and females.
Recall that normal human females have two X chromosomes (XX), while normal males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY).
Apply the formula for the number of Barr bodies: Number of Barr bodies = (Number of X chromosomes) - 1.
For a normal female (XX), calculate the number of Barr bodies as , so Barr bodies = .
For a normal male (XY), calculate the number of Barr bodies as , so Barr bodies = .
Barr Body
A Barr body is an inactivated X chromosome found in the nuclei of female cells. It appears as a dense, dark-staining spot and represents the mechanism of dosage compensation to balance gene expression between males and females.
Other Chromatin Modifications
X Chromosome Inactivation
X chromosome inactivation is the process by which one of the two X chromosomes in females is randomly silenced during early embryonic development. This ensures that females, like males, have one functional copy of the X chromosome in each cell.
X-Inactivation
Sex Chromosome Composition in Humans
Normal human females have two X chromosomes (XX), while males have one X and one Y chromosome (XY). This difference determines the number of Barr bodies: females typically have one Barr body, and males have none.
Human Sex Chromosomes
Suppose crossover occurs between the homologous chromosomes in the previous problem. At what stage of M phase do alleles D and d segregate?
Alleles A and a are on one pair of autosomes, and alleles B and b are on a separate pair of autosomes. Does crossover between one pair of homologs affect the expected proportions of gamete genotypes? Why or why not? Does crossover between both pairs of chromosomes affect the expected gamete proportions? Why or why not?
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Microtubules
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Cohesin protein
Describe the role of the following structures or proteins in cell division:
Kinetochores
