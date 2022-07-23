Step 3: Analyze the effect of crossover on one pair of homologs (e.g., the pair carrying A and a). Since the other pair (carrying B and b) is on a different chromosome, crossover on the A/a pair does not affect the allele combinations on the B/b pair. Therefore, crossover on one pair affects only the gamete genotypes related to that pair, but not the overall expected proportions of gametes when considering both pairs together.