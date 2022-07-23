Skip to main content
Ch. 6 - Genetic Analysis and Mapping in Bacteria and Bacteriophages
Chapter 6, Problem A.2c

Go online to the Online Mendelian Inheritance of Man (OMIM) website. Look up the following genetic conditions and answer the questions posed about them.
Look up cystic fibrosis (CF), OMIM 602421, and give the gene name and abbreviation and the chromosome location of the gene.

1
Go to the OMIM website at https://omim.org/ to access the Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man database.
In the search bar, enter the OMIM number '602421' or the term 'cystic fibrosis' to find the specific entry for cystic fibrosis.
Once on the cystic fibrosis page, locate the section that lists the gene associated with the condition. This will include the gene name and its standard abbreviation.
Find the chromosome location information, which is usually given as the chromosome number and the specific band or region where the gene is located.
Record the gene name, abbreviation, and chromosome location as your answer to the question.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM) Database

OMIM is a comprehensive, authoritative online catalog of human genes and genetic disorders. It provides detailed information about gene functions, mutations, and associated phenotypes, making it a vital resource for genetic research and clinical reference.
Gene Nomenclature and Abbreviations

Genes are identified by standardized names and abbreviations to ensure clear communication. For example, the cystic fibrosis gene is known as CFTR, which stands for Cystic Fibrosis Transmembrane Conductance Regulator, facilitating consistent referencing across studies.
Chromosomal Location of Genes

Each gene is located on a specific chromosome at a defined position, which is crucial for understanding inheritance patterns and genetic mapping. The chromosomal location helps link genes to diseases and guides genetic testing and research.
