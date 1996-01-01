12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Problem 12.65
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:
<IMAGE>
Identify carbons a–d as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
Verified Solution
0m:0s
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
27
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Hydrocarbons Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules BrunoStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos