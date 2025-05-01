Textbook Question
Write the formulas of the three doubly brominated isomers formed when 2-methylpropane reacts with Br2 in the presence of light.
Identify the indicated functional groups in the following molecules:
b. Thienamycin, an antibiotic
The line structure for pregabalin (Lyrica) is shown as follows:
Identify carbons a–d as primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary.
Which do you think has a higher boiling point, pentane or neopentane (2,2-dimethylpropane)? Why?
How many hydrogen atoms are needed to complete the hydrocarbon formulas for the following carbon backbones?
b. <IMAGE>