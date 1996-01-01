13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Hydrohalogenation Reaction
Problem 16.53c
Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):
c. <IMAGE>
