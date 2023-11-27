Textbook Question
Many hair conditioners contain an ammonium salt such as the following to help prevent 'fly-away' hair. These ions will react with neither acid nor base. Provide a reason why.
24
views
Many hair conditioners contain an ammonium salt such as the following to help prevent 'fly-away' hair. These ions will react with neither acid nor base. Provide a reason why.
Choline has the following structure. Do you think that this substance reacts with aqueous hydrochloric acid? If so, what is the product? If not, why not?
Which is the stronger base, trimethylamine or ammonia? In which direction will the following reaction proceed?
Name the following compounds:
a.
Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):
a.
Complete the following equations (Hint: Answers may include concepts learned from previous organic chapters):
c.