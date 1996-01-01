13. Alkenes, Alkynes, and Aromatic Compounds
Classify the following reactions as an addition, elimination, or substitution:
a. CH₃Br + NaOH → CH₃OH + NaBr
b. H₂C═CH₂ + HCl → CH₃CH₂Cl
c. CH₃CH₂Br → H₂C═CH₂ + HBr
