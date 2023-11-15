Classify the following reactions as an addition, elimination, or substitution:
a. CH3Br + NaOH → CH3OH + NaBr
b. H2C═CH2 + HCl → CH3CH2Cl
c. CH3CH2Br → H2C═CH2 + HBr
Many biological transformations can be simply classified as additions, eliminations, or substitutions. How would you classify the following reactions?
a. Fumaric acid to malic acid
b. 2-Phosphoglyceric acid to phosphoenolpyruvic acid
In the following addition reactions, are the given alkyl halides obtained as the major products? Give a reason for your answer.
a. 3-Chloro-3-ethylpentane from addition of HCl to 3-ethyl-2-pentene
Draw the structures of the two different alkenes from which 3-methyl-3-pentanol, shown in the margin, can be made. Draw them in both condensed and line format.
The structure of vinyl acetate is shown below (the partial structure H2C=CH-is known as a vinyl group). When polymerized it produces poly(vinyl acetate), a polymer used for the springy soles in running shoes. Draw the structure of the polymer obtained if three vinyl acetate units underwent polymerization.