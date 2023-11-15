Markovnikov's Rule

Markovnikov's Rule states that in the addition of HX to an alkene, the hydrogen atom from HX will attach to the carbon with the greater number of hydrogen atoms already attached. This rule helps predict the regioselectivity of the reaction products. In the case of 2-methyl-2-butene and HCl, applying Markovnikov's Rule will guide the identification of the major product formed from the more stable carbocation.