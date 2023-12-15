Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. Each amino acid consists of a central carbon atom, an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and a variable side chain (R group) that determines its unique properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with distinct characteristics that influence protein structure and function.

Thiol Group A thiol group is a functional group characterized by the presence of a sulfur atom bonded to a hydrogen atom (-SH). In the context of amino acids, the thiol group is found in cysteine, which is notable for its ability to form disulfide bonds that stabilize protein structures. This group plays a crucial role in the biochemical properties of proteins.