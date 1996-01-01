12. Introduction to Organic Chemistry
Functional Groups in Chemistry
Problem 12.2c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid functional group
Verified Solution
