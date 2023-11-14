Skip to main content
Ch.12 Introduction to Organic Chemistry: Alkanes
McMurry - Fundamentals of GOB 8th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 4

There are two branched-chain isomers with the formula C7H16, where the longest chain in the molecule is six carbons long. Draw them.

Step 1: Understand the problem. The molecular formula C₇H₁₆ represents an alkane (a hydrocarbon with only single bonds). The problem asks for two branched-chain isomers where the longest continuous chain is six carbons long.
Step 2: Recall the concept of isomerism. Structural isomers have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms. In this case, the isomers must have a six-carbon chain as the longest chain, with one carbon atom branching off.
Step 3: Draw the first isomer. Start with a six-carbon chain (hexane). Add a single carbon branch (methyl group) to the second carbon in the chain. This structure is called 2-methylhexane.
Step 4: Draw the second isomer. Again, start with a six-carbon chain. This time, add the single carbon branch (methyl group) to the third carbon in the chain. This structure is called 3-methylhexane.
Step 5: Verify the structures. Ensure that both isomers have the molecular formula C₇H₁₆, and confirm that the longest chain in each structure is six carbons long with one branch. These are the two branched-chain isomers requested.

Branched-Chain Isomers

Branched-chain isomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula but differ in the arrangement of their carbon skeletons. In the case of C₇H₁₆, these isomers can have different branching patterns, leading to distinct structural forms. Understanding how to visualize and draw these structures is essential for identifying the isomers.
Structural Formula

The structural formula of a compound represents the arrangement of atoms within the molecule, including the connectivity between them. For branched-chain hydrocarbons, it is crucial to depict the longest continuous carbon chain and any branches accurately. This helps in distinguishing between different isomers and understanding their chemical properties.
Longest Carbon Chain

The longest carbon chain in a hydrocarbon is the primary chain that contains the most carbon atoms, which is used as the basis for naming the compound. In the context of C₇H₁₆, identifying the longest chain (six carbons) is vital for drawing the isomers correctly. This concept is fundamental in organic chemistry for determining the structure and nomenclature of alkanes.
