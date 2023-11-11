Draw the straight-chain isomer with the formula (b) C9H20.

Textbook Question
Draw structures for molecules that fit the following descriptions:
(a) C3H6O containing an aldehyde functional group
(c) C3H6O2 containing a carboxylic acid functional group
There are two branched-chain isomers with the formula C7H16, where the longest chain in the molecule is six carbons long. Draw them.
Draw the following three isomers of C5H12 as condensed structures:
a.
Draw the following three isomers of C5H12 as condensed structures:
b.