Chapter 12, Problem 3b

Draw the straight-chain isomer with the formula (b) C9H20.

1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The molecular formula C₉H₂₀ represents an alkane, as it follows the general formula for alkanes, CₙH₂ₙ₊₂. A straight-chain isomer means the carbon atoms are connected in a continuous chain without branching.
Step 2: Determine the number of carbon atoms. Since the formula is C₉H₂₀, there are 9 carbon atoms in the molecule. Arrange these carbon atoms in a straight chain.
Step 3: Add hydrogen atoms to satisfy the valency of each carbon atom. Each carbon atom forms 4 bonds. Ensure that the total number of hydrogen atoms adds up to 20, as specified in the molecular formula.
Step 4: Verify the structure. Count the total number of carbon and hydrogen atoms in the structure to ensure it matches the molecular formula C₉H₂₀. Also, confirm that all carbons have 4 bonds and hydrogens have 1 bond.
Step 5: Draw the structure. Represent the straight-chain isomer by writing the carbon atoms in a line and attaching the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms to each carbon. For example, the structure can be written as CH₃-CH₂-CH₂-CH₂-CH₂-CH₂-CH₂-CH₂-CH₃.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Isomerism

Isomerism refers to the phenomenon where two or more compounds have the same molecular formula but different structural arrangements or spatial orientations. In the case of C₉H₂₀, isomers can differ in the connectivity of carbon atoms, leading to variations in their physical and chemical properties.
Straight-Chain Hydrocarbons

Straight-chain hydrocarbons are organic compounds consisting of carbon atoms connected in a linear arrangement, with hydrogen atoms filling the remaining valences. For C₉H₂₀, the straight-chain isomer would be nonane, which has nine carbon atoms in a continuous chain, representing the simplest structural form of this molecular formula.
Structural Representation

Structural representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, often using line-angle formulas or condensed structural formulas. For C₉H₂₀, drawing the straight-chain isomer requires accurately illustrating the nine carbon atoms and their associated hydrogen atoms to convey the molecule's structure clearly.
