Hydrogen Bonding Intermolecular force responsible for holding together DNA and RNA strands, individually weak but collectively strong.

Complementary Base Pairing Specific matching of nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids, ensuring structural stability and genetic fidelity.

Adenine Nitrogenous base that pairs with Thymine in DNA and Uracil in RNA through two hydrogen bonds.

Thymine Nitrogenous base found in DNA, forms two hydrogen bonds with Adenine, replaced by Uracil in RNA.

Uracil Nitrogenous base found in RNA, pairs with Adenine, replacing Thymine and forming two hydrogen bonds.

Guanine Nitrogenous base that forms three hydrogen bonds with Cytosine, contributing to nucleic acid stability.