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Hydrogen Bonding Intermolecular force responsible for holding together DNA and RNA strands, individually weak but collectively strong. Complementary Base Pairing Specific matching of nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids, ensuring structural stability and genetic fidelity. Adenine Nitrogenous base that pairs with Thymine in DNA and Uracil in RNA through two hydrogen bonds. Thymine Nitrogenous base found in DNA, forms two hydrogen bonds with Adenine, replaced by Uracil in RNA. Uracil Nitrogenous base found in RNA, pairs with Adenine, replacing Thymine and forming two hydrogen bonds. Guanine Nitrogenous base that forms three hydrogen bonds with Cytosine, contributing to nucleic acid stability. Cytosine Nitrogenous base that pairs with Guanine in both DNA and RNA, forming three hydrogen bonds. Nitrogenous Bases Molecular components of nucleic acids responsible for encoding genetic information and base pairing. Structural Integrity Overall stability and strength of DNA or RNA maintained by numerous hydrogen bonds between bases. Base Pair Two nitrogenous bases connected by hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the DNA or RNA ladder. Genetic Fidelity Accurate transmission of genetic information ensured by specific base pairing rules in nucleic acids. Nucleic Acids Macromolecules such as DNA and RNA composed of sequences of nitrogenous bases linked by hydrogen bonds.
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