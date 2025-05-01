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Base Pairing definitions

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  • Hydrogen Bonding
    Intermolecular force responsible for holding together DNA and RNA strands, individually weak but collectively strong.
  • Complementary Base Pairing
    Specific matching of nitrogenous bases in nucleic acids, ensuring structural stability and genetic fidelity.
  • Adenine
    Nitrogenous base that pairs with Thymine in DNA and Uracil in RNA through two hydrogen bonds.
  • Thymine
    Nitrogenous base found in DNA, forms two hydrogen bonds with Adenine, replaced by Uracil in RNA.
  • Uracil
    Nitrogenous base found in RNA, pairs with Adenine, replacing Thymine and forming two hydrogen bonds.
  • Guanine
    Nitrogenous base that forms three hydrogen bonds with Cytosine, contributing to nucleic acid stability.
  • Cytosine
    Nitrogenous base that pairs with Guanine in both DNA and RNA, forming three hydrogen bonds.
  • Nitrogenous Bases
    Molecular components of nucleic acids responsible for encoding genetic information and base pairing.
  • Structural Integrity
    Overall stability and strength of DNA or RNA maintained by numerous hydrogen bonds between bases.
  • Base Pair
    Two nitrogenous bases connected by hydrogen bonds, forming the rungs of the DNA or RNA ladder.
  • Genetic Fidelity
    Accurate transmission of genetic information ensured by specific base pairing rules in nucleic acids.
  • Nucleic Acids
    Macromolecules such as DNA and RNA composed of sequences of nitrogenous bases linked by hydrogen bonds.