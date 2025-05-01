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Matter Anything that occupies space and has mass, forming the basis for all substances studied in chemistry. Atom Smallest unit retaining the properties of an element, serving as the fundamental building block of matter. Element Pure substance made of only one kind of atom, represented on the periodic table and cannot be broken down further. Compound Pure substance consisting of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions. Mixture Physical combination of elements and/or compounds with variable composition, not chemically bonded. Pure Substance Material with a single, uniform composition, either an element or a compound, not mixed with others. Homogeneous Mixture Mixture with a uniform appearance and composition throughout, making individual components indistinguishable. Heterogeneous Mixture Mixture with a non-uniform composition, where different substances remain visibly distinct. Periodic Table Organized chart displaying all known elements, each with a unique symbol and atomic structure. Composition The specific makeup or combination of substances present in a sample of matter. Chemical Bond Attractive force holding atoms together within compounds, resulting in new chemical properties. Symbol One- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element, such as C for carbon or O for oxygen. Uniformity Degree to which a mixture appears the same throughout, distinguishing homogeneous from heterogeneous mixtures.
Classification of Matter definitions
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Classification of Matter
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