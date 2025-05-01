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Classification of Matter definitions

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  • Matter
    Anything that occupies space and has mass, forming the basis for all substances studied in chemistry.
  • Atom
    Smallest unit retaining the properties of an element, serving as the fundamental building block of matter.
  • Element
    Pure substance made of only one kind of atom, represented on the periodic table and cannot be broken down further.
  • Compound
    Pure substance consisting of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions.
  • Mixture
    Physical combination of elements and/or compounds with variable composition, not chemically bonded.
  • Pure Substance
    Material with a single, uniform composition, either an element or a compound, not mixed with others.
  • Homogeneous Mixture
    Mixture with a uniform appearance and composition throughout, making individual components indistinguishable.
  • Heterogeneous Mixture
    Mixture with a non-uniform composition, where different substances remain visibly distinct.
  • Periodic Table
    Organized chart displaying all known elements, each with a unique symbol and atomic structure.
  • Composition
    The specific makeup or combination of substances present in a sample of matter.
  • Chemical Bond
    Attractive force holding atoms together within compounds, resulting in new chemical properties.
  • Symbol
    One- or two-letter abbreviation representing an element, such as C for carbon or O for oxygen.
  • Uniformity
    Degree to which a mixture appears the same throughout, distinguishing homogeneous from heterogeneous mixtures.