Matter Anything that occupies space and has mass, forming the basis for all substances studied in chemistry.

Atom Smallest unit retaining the properties of an element, serving as the fundamental building block of matter.

Element Pure substance made of only one kind of atom, represented on the periodic table and cannot be broken down further.

Compound Pure substance consisting of two or more different elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions.

Mixture Physical combination of elements and/or compounds with variable composition, not chemically bonded.

Pure Substance Material with a single, uniform composition, either an element or a compound, not mixed with others.