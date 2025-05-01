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What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry. How is matter defined in chemistry? Matter is anything that occupies space and has mass. What are the three main types of matter? The three main types of matter are elements, compounds, and mixtures. What is an element in terms of its atomic composition? An element is composed of only one kind of atom. Give an example of an element and its chemical symbol. Carbon is an example of an element, and its symbol is C. What distinguishes a compound from an element? A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element is made of only one kind of atom. Provide an example of a compound and its chemical formula. Water is a compound with the chemical formula H2O. What is a mixture in the context of matter classification? A mixture is matter composed of elements and/or compounds that are physically mixed together. How do you determine if a substance is a pure substance or a mixture? If a substance has a single composition, it is a pure substance; if it has variable composition, it is a mixture. What is a homogeneous mixture and give an example? A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, such as air. What is a heterogeneous mixture and provide an example? A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition, like oil and water. Can elements exist as molecules with more than one atom? Give an example. Yes, elements can exist as molecules with more than one atom, such as O2 for oxygen. What question do you ask to distinguish between an element and a compound among pure substances? You ask if the pure substance can be separated into simpler substances; if not, it's an element, if yes, it's a compound. What is the key difference between a compound and a mixture? Compounds are chemically bonded, while mixtures are physically mixed and not chemically bonded. What is the first step in classifying a type of matter? The first step is to look at its composition to determine if it is single or variable.
Classification of Matter quiz
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