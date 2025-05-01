What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry? The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry.

How is matter defined in chemistry? Matter is anything that occupies space and has mass.

What are the three main types of matter? The three main types of matter are elements, compounds, and mixtures.

What is an element in terms of its atomic composition? An element is composed of only one kind of atom.

Give an example of an element and its chemical symbol. Carbon is an example of an element, and its symbol is C.

What distinguishes a compound from an element? A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element is made of only one kind of atom.