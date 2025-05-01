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Classification of Matter quiz

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  • What is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry?
    The atom is the basic functional unit of matter in chemistry.
  • How is matter defined in chemistry?
    Matter is anything that occupies space and has mass.
  • What are the three main types of matter?
    The three main types of matter are elements, compounds, and mixtures.
  • What is an element in terms of its atomic composition?
    An element is composed of only one kind of atom.
  • Give an example of an element and its chemical symbol.
    Carbon is an example of an element, and its symbol is C.
  • What distinguishes a compound from an element?
    A compound is made of two or more different elements chemically bonded together, while an element is made of only one kind of atom.
  • Provide an example of a compound and its chemical formula.
    Water is a compound with the chemical formula H2O.
  • What is a mixture in the context of matter classification?
    A mixture is matter composed of elements and/or compounds that are physically mixed together.
  • How do you determine if a substance is a pure substance or a mixture?
    If a substance has a single composition, it is a pure substance; if it has variable composition, it is a mixture.
  • What is a homogeneous mixture and give an example?
    A homogeneous mixture has a uniform composition throughout, such as air.
  • What is a heterogeneous mixture and provide an example?
    A heterogeneous mixture has a non-uniform composition, like oil and water.
  • Can elements exist as molecules with more than one atom? Give an example.
    Yes, elements can exist as molecules with more than one atom, such as O2 for oxygen.
  • What question do you ask to distinguish between an element and a compound among pure substances?
    You ask if the pure substance can be separated into simpler substances; if not, it's an element, if yes, it's a compound.
  • What is the key difference between a compound and a mixture?
    Compounds are chemically bonded, while mixtures are physically mixed and not chemically bonded.
  • What is the first step in classifying a type of matter?
    The first step is to look at its composition to determine if it is single or variable.