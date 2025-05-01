What method is used to calculate the volume of non-geometric objects? Water displacement is used to calculate the volume of non-geometric objects.

How does water displacement work for finding volume? It measures the amount of water moved when an object is fully submerged.

What is the initial water volume in the example provided? The initial water volume is approximately 3.5 milliliters.

What is the final water volume after submerging the object in the example? The final water volume is approximately 5.8 milliliters.

How do you calculate the volume of the object using water displacement? Subtract the initial water volume from the final water volume.

What is the formula for finding the volume of a submerged object? Volume of object = Final water volume - Initial water volume.