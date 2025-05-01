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Dimensional Analysis A systematic approach for converting between units by aligning conversion factors to cancel unwanted units and isolate the desired unit. Conversion Factor A numerical ratio expressing the relationship between two units, used to bridge and convert quantities from one unit to another. Given Amount The initial quantity and unit provided in a problem, serving as the starting point for unit conversion. End Amount The final quantity and unit sought after completing all necessary conversions in a problem. Significant Figures Digits in a measurement that convey meaningful precision, determining the accuracy of the final answer in calculations. Metric Prefix A modifier attached to units in the metric system to indicate multiples or fractions, aiding in unit conversions. Unit Cancellation The process of arranging units in numerators and denominators so that unwanted units are eliminated, leaving only the desired unit. Numerator The top part of a fraction or ratio, often representing the quantity being converted in dimensional analysis. Denominator The bottom part of a fraction or ratio, typically containing the unit to be canceled in a conversion. Calculator Usage The method of inputting numbers and operations correctly, especially when handling multiple sequential conversions. Measurement A quantitative value with an associated unit, forming the basis for conversions in dimensional analysis. Ratio A comparative relationship between two quantities, foundational for expressing conversion factors. Unit A standard quantity used to specify measurements, such as inches, centimeters, or years. Stepwise Conversion A multi-stage process using several conversion factors in sequence to reach the desired unit from the original unit. Precision The degree of exactness in a measurement, reflected by the number of significant figures retained in calculations.
Dimensional Analysis definitions
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