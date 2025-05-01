Dimensional Analysis A systematic approach for converting between units by aligning conversion factors to cancel unwanted units and isolate the desired unit.

Conversion Factor A numerical ratio expressing the relationship between two units, used to bridge and convert quantities from one unit to another.

Given Amount The initial quantity and unit provided in a problem, serving as the starting point for unit conversion.

End Amount The final quantity and unit sought after completing all necessary conversions in a problem.

Significant Figures Digits in a measurement that convey meaningful precision, determining the accuracy of the final answer in calculations.

Metric Prefix A modifier attached to units in the metric system to indicate multiples or fractions, aiding in unit conversions.