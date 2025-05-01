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Dimensional Analysis definitions

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  • Dimensional Analysis
    A systematic approach for converting between units by aligning conversion factors to cancel unwanted units and isolate the desired unit.
  • Conversion Factor
    A numerical ratio expressing the relationship between two units, used to bridge and convert quantities from one unit to another.
  • Given Amount
    The initial quantity and unit provided in a problem, serving as the starting point for unit conversion.
  • End Amount
    The final quantity and unit sought after completing all necessary conversions in a problem.
  • Significant Figures
    Digits in a measurement that convey meaningful precision, determining the accuracy of the final answer in calculations.
  • Metric Prefix
    A modifier attached to units in the metric system to indicate multiples or fractions, aiding in unit conversions.
  • Unit Cancellation
    The process of arranging units in numerators and denominators so that unwanted units are eliminated, leaving only the desired unit.
  • Numerator
    The top part of a fraction or ratio, often representing the quantity being converted in dimensional analysis.
  • Denominator
    The bottom part of a fraction or ratio, typically containing the unit to be canceled in a conversion.
  • Calculator Usage
    The method of inputting numbers and operations correctly, especially when handling multiple sequential conversions.
  • Measurement
    A quantitative value with an associated unit, forming the basis for conversions in dimensional analysis.
  • Ratio
    A comparative relationship between two quantities, foundational for expressing conversion factors.
  • Unit
    A standard quantity used to specify measurements, such as inches, centimeters, or years.
  • Stepwise Conversion
    A multi-stage process using several conversion factors in sequence to reach the desired unit from the original unit.
  • Precision
    The degree of exactness in a measurement, reflected by the number of significant figures retained in calculations.