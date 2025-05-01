Disaccharide A carbohydrate formed by two monosaccharides joined through a glycosidic bond, often found in foods like milk, honey, and table sugar.

Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit that serves as the building block for more complex carbohydrates such as disaccharides.

Glycosidic Linkage A covalent bond connecting two sugar molecules, determining the structure and digestibility of the resulting carbohydrate.

Maltose A sugar composed of two glucose units with an alpha 1-4 bond, commonly present in barley and beer.

Cellobiose A carbohydrate made of two glucose molecules linked by a beta 1-4 bond, found in trace amounts in honey.

Lactose A sugar consisting of glucose and galactose with a beta 1-4 linkage, known as milk sugar and digested by lactase.