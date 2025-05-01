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Disaccharide A carbohydrate formed by two monosaccharides joined through a glycosidic bond, often found in foods like milk, honey, and table sugar. Monosaccharide A simple sugar unit that serves as the building block for more complex carbohydrates such as disaccharides. Glycosidic Linkage A covalent bond connecting two sugar molecules, determining the structure and digestibility of the resulting carbohydrate. Maltose A sugar composed of two glucose units with an alpha 1-4 bond, commonly present in barley and beer. Cellobiose A carbohydrate made of two glucose molecules linked by a beta 1-4 bond, found in trace amounts in honey. Lactose A sugar consisting of glucose and galactose with a beta 1-4 linkage, known as milk sugar and digested by lactase. Sucrose A sweetener made from glucose and fructose, featuring both alpha and beta linkages, commonly known as table sugar. Alpha 1-4 Linkage A specific type of glycosidic bond where the first carbon of one glucose connects to the fourth carbon of another in an alpha orientation. Beta 1-4 Linkage A glycosidic bond joining the first carbon of one sugar to the fourth of another in a beta configuration, affecting digestibility. Lactase An enzyme in humans that enables the breakdown of milk sugar, allowing digestion of dairy products. Glucose A common monosaccharide serving as a foundational unit in many disaccharides, including maltose, cellobiose, and lactose. Galactose A monosaccharide that combines with glucose to form lactose, contributing to the sugar content in milk. Fructose A monosaccharide that pairs with glucose to create sucrose, contributing to the sweetness of table sugar.
Disaccharides definitions
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