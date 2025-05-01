Entropy A measure of molecular disorder or randomness, reflecting the degree of chaos present in a system or the universe.

Second Law of Thermodynamics A principle stating that the total disorder of the universe always increases over time, driving all spontaneous processes.

Spontaneity A property of a process that occurs naturally, always accompanied by an increase in the universe's disorder.

Delta S A symbol representing the change in disorder during a physical or chemical transformation.

Physical Change A transformation involving states of matter, such as melting or vaporization, affecting molecular spacing and disorder.

Chemical Change A process involving the rearrangement of atoms, often altering the number of gas particles and the system's disorder.