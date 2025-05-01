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Entropy A measure of molecular disorder or randomness, reflecting the degree of chaos present in a system or the universe. Second Law of Thermodynamics A principle stating that the total disorder of the universe always increases over time, driving all spontaneous processes. Spontaneity A property of a process that occurs naturally, always accompanied by an increase in the universe's disorder. Delta S A symbol representing the change in disorder during a physical or chemical transformation. Physical Change A transformation involving states of matter, such as melting or vaporization, affecting molecular spacing and disorder. Chemical Change A process involving the rearrangement of atoms, often altering the number of gas particles and the system's disorder. Solid A state of matter with closely packed molecules, exhibiting the lowest degree of molecular disorder. Gas A state of matter with widely spaced, rapidly moving molecules, exhibiting the highest degree of disorder. Bond Formation A process where atoms join, typically resulting in decreased molecular disorder and fewer gas particles. Bond Breaking A process where atomic connections are disrupted, leading to increased molecular disorder and chaos. Moles of Gas A quantity indicating the number of gas particles; an increase signals greater disorder, while a decrease signals less. Temperature A factor influencing molecular motion; higher values promote transitions to more disordered states like gases. System The specific part of the universe under study, where changes in disorder are analyzed. Surroundings Everything outside the system, interacting with it and contributing to overall changes in disorder. Universe The sum of all systems and surroundings, where total disorder is always increasing according to thermodynamic laws.
Entropy (Simplified) definitions
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Entropy (Simplified)
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
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Gibbs Free Energy (Simplified)
7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium
6 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 2 of 3
5 topics 11 problems
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7. Energy, Rate and Equilibrium - Part 3 of 3
4 topics 11 problems
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