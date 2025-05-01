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Henry's Law Constant A proportionality factor indicating how much gas dissolves in a solvent at a set temperature, typically given in molarity per pressure unit. Solubility The amount of gas that can dissolve in a solvent, often measured in molarity, and influenced by pressure and temperature. Partial Pressure The individual pressure exerted by a specific gas within a mixture, commonly measured in atmospheres. Molarity A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution, frequently used for dissolved gases. Atmosphere A standard unit of pressure, often used when expressing gas solubility and Henry's law calculations. Torr A pressure unit equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere, sometimes used in Henry's law constants. Millimeter of Mercury A pressure measurement equal to one torr, occasionally seen in Henry's law constant units. 2.4 Method A comparative approach using ratios of solubility and pressure to analyze changes for a specific gas. Concentration A general term for the amount of dissolved substance in a given volume, interchangeable with molarity in this context. Pressure Unit A measurement standard such as atmosphere, torr, or millimeter of mercury, crucial for consistent calculations. Initial Solubility The starting value for the amount of gas dissolved before any change in pressure occurs. Final Solubility The resulting value for the amount of gas dissolved after a pressure change. Initial Pressure The starting value for the pressure applied to a gas before any change in solubility. Final Pressure The resulting value for the pressure applied to a gas after a change in solubility. Mass per Volume An alternative unit for expressing solubility, indicating the amount of substance per unit volume.
Henry's Law Calculations definitions
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