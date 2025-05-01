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Henry's Law Calculations definitions

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  • Henry's Law Constant
    A proportionality factor indicating how much gas dissolves in a solvent at a set temperature, typically given in molarity per pressure unit.
  • Solubility
    The amount of gas that can dissolve in a solvent, often measured in molarity, and influenced by pressure and temperature.
  • Partial Pressure
    The individual pressure exerted by a specific gas within a mixture, commonly measured in atmospheres.
  • Molarity
    A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution, frequently used for dissolved gases.
  • Atmosphere
    A standard unit of pressure, often used when expressing gas solubility and Henry's law calculations.
  • Torr
    A pressure unit equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere, sometimes used in Henry's law constants.
  • Millimeter of Mercury
    A pressure measurement equal to one torr, occasionally seen in Henry's law constant units.
  • 2.4 Method
    A comparative approach using ratios of solubility and pressure to analyze changes for a specific gas.
  • Concentration
    A general term for the amount of dissolved substance in a given volume, interchangeable with molarity in this context.
  • Pressure Unit
    A measurement standard such as atmosphere, torr, or millimeter of mercury, crucial for consistent calculations.
  • Initial Solubility
    The starting value for the amount of gas dissolved before any change in pressure occurs.
  • Final Solubility
    The resulting value for the amount of gas dissolved after a pressure change.
  • Initial Pressure
    The starting value for the pressure applied to a gas before any change in solubility.
  • Final Pressure
    The resulting value for the pressure applied to a gas after a change in solubility.
  • Mass per Volume
    An alternative unit for expressing solubility, indicating the amount of substance per unit volume.