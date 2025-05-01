Henry's Law Constant A proportionality factor indicating how much gas dissolves in a solvent at a set temperature, typically given in molarity per pressure unit.

Solubility The amount of gas that can dissolve in a solvent, often measured in molarity, and influenced by pressure and temperature.

Partial Pressure The individual pressure exerted by a specific gas within a mixture, commonly measured in atmospheres.

Molarity A concentration unit representing moles of solute per liter of solution, frequently used for dissolved gases.

Atmosphere A standard unit of pressure, often used when expressing gas solubility and Henry's law calculations.

Torr A pressure unit equivalent to 1/760 of an atmosphere, sometimes used in Henry's law constants.