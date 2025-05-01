What does Henry's law constant (k_h) represent? Henry's law constant represents the solubility of a gas at a fixed temperature in a particular solvent, expressed in molarity over pressure.

What is the formula for calculating the solubility of a gas using Henry's law? The formula is s_gas = k_h * p_gas, where s_gas is the solubility in molarity, k_h is Henry's law constant, and p_gas is the partial pressure of the gas.

What units are commonly used for Henry's law constant? Henry's law constant is commonly expressed in units of molarity over atmospheres, but can also be in molarity over tors or millimeters of mercury.

Why is it important to check the units of pressure when using Henry's law? It's important because the units of pressure must match those used in Henry's law constant to ensure correct calculations.

What should you do if the pressure is given in tors or mmHg but the Henry's law constant is in atmospheres? You should convert the pressure to atmospheres to match the units of the Henry's law constant.

What does s_gas represent in the Henry's law formula? s_gas represents the solubility of the gas in molarity (M).