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What does Henry's law constant (k_h) represent? Henry's law constant represents the solubility of a gas at a fixed temperature in a particular solvent, expressed in molarity over pressure. What is the formula for calculating the solubility of a gas using Henry's law? The formula is s_gas = k_h * p_gas, where s_gas is the solubility in molarity, k_h is Henry's law constant, and p_gas is the partial pressure of the gas. What units are commonly used for Henry's law constant? Henry's law constant is commonly expressed in units of molarity over atmospheres, but can also be in molarity over tors or millimeters of mercury. Why is it important to check the units of pressure when using Henry's law? It's important because the units of pressure must match those used in Henry's law constant to ensure correct calculations. What should you do if the pressure is given in tors or mmHg but the Henry's law constant is in atmospheres? You should convert the pressure to atmospheres to match the units of the Henry's law constant. What does s_gas represent in the Henry's law formula? s_gas represents the solubility of the gas in molarity (M). What does p_gas represent in the Henry's law formula? p_gas represents the partial pressure of the gas, usually in atmospheres. When is the 2.4 method of Henry's law formula used? The 2.4 method is used when comparing two different solubilities and pressures for a specific gas. What is the 2.4 method formula for Henry's law? The formula is solubility 1 / pressure 1 = solubility 2 / pressure 2. What does solubility 1 and solubility 2 refer to in the 2.4 method? Solubility 1 is the initial solubility and solubility 2 is the final solubility of the gas. What does pressure 1 and pressure 2 refer to in the 2.4 method? Pressure 1 is the initial pressure and pressure 2 is the final pressure of the gas. Can solubility in the 2.4 method be expressed in units other than molarity? Yes, solubility can also be expressed in other units such as mass per volume. Why is it important to use consistent units in Henry's law calculations? Consistent units prevent calculation errors and ensure the accuracy of the results. What is the relationship between gas solubility and pressure according to Henry's law? Gas solubility is directly proportional to the partial pressure of the gas above the solution. What should you do if you encounter different units for Henry's law constant and pressure? You should convert all units to be consistent, typically converting pressure to atmospheres.
Henry's Law Calculations quiz
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